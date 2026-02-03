HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 Releases Free Health Guide for Australian Travellers to Japan

24/7 Medically Interpreted Online Consultation Service "HOTEL de DOCTOR 24" across Japan

The guide covers common illnesses like colds and fevers and helps ease medication concerns caused by differences between Australia and Japan.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOKYO, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026 — HOTEL de DOCTOR 24, a leading online medical consultation service for international visitors to Japan, today announced the release of a free health guide titled “Managing Illness and Medication During Your Stay in Japan,” created specifically for Australian travellers.

The guide was developed in response to the growing number of Australian visitors travelling to Japan during peak holiday periods, including the December–January summer holidays and Christmas season, as well as the cherry blossom and Easter travel season in March and April. It aims to reduce the health-related anxiety many travellers experience when navigating illness in an unfamiliar country.

Based on extensive consultation data from Australian users of HOTEL de DOCTOR 24, the guide explains how to respond to common symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, and fever. It also addresses key differences in self-medication practices and healthcare systems between Australia and Japan, clearly outlining why some medications commonly used in Australia are difficult to obtain in Japan and how travellers can access appropriate medical care when needed.

Guide available here:

https://www.hoteldedoctor24.com/articles/hoteldedoctor24/auguide

Medical Challenges Arising from Cultural and System Differences

For many Australian travellers, health concerns in Japan stem not only from language barriers, but also from fundamental differences in medical culture and regulations, including:

・Prescription Requirements: Medications that are readily available over the counter in Australia—such as certain cold and flu remedies or stronger pain relief—often require a doctor’s prescription in Japan.

・Language Barriers: Medical facilities capable of providing clear explanations in English are limited in many areas.

・Import Regulations: Some medications brought from Australia may be subject to strict Japanese import restrictions.

The guide helps travellers navigate these challenges by providing practical information on managing symptoms safely, checking medication import rules, and obtaining suitable alternatives within Japan based on real clinical data from Australian patients.

Common Symptoms Reported by Australian Travellers

(Based on HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 consultation data)

・Cough / Phlegm: 47.5%

・Fever: 37.5%

・Headache: 35.0%

・Sore Throat: 32.5%

・Stomachache / Abdominal Pain: 20.0%

For each symptom, the guide outlines recommended initial responses, self-care options, and indicators for when professional medical attention should be sought.

Reducing Anxiety Around Bringing Medication to Japan

The guide also includes clear guidance on:

Where to find reliable information on medications permitted or prohibited for import into Japan

What to do if personal medications cannot be brought into the country

How to use Japanese pharmacies and medical facilities effectively

An Online Solution When Medication Is Hard to Access

Finding an English-speaking doctor in Japan can be challenging, particularly outside major cities. HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 offers a convenient alternative through online medical consultations conducted directly from a traveller’s hotel room, supported by multilingual interpretation.

Key benefits include:

・No Travel Required: No need to leave the hotel or wait in crowded clinics

・Clear Communication: Consultations with English-speaking doctors and professional interpreters

・Medication Access: Prescriptions can be filled at nearby partner pharmacies

Traveller Experience

One Australian user shared their experience:

“I had difficulty finding a clinic that spoke English while I was in Nara, but the online consultation was extremely convenient. I didn’t have to leave my hotel, and I was able to collect my medication from the nearest pharmacy. I’m very grateful to the doctors, nurses, and interpreters for their support.”

HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 currently partners with more than 200 accommodation facilities across Japan, including major international hotel brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and LXR Hotels & Resorts.

Bookmark for Peace of Mind

Travellers are encouraged to bookmark the official HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 website before departing for Japan. Quick access to trusted, English-speaking medical care can make a significant difference if illness occurs during a trip.

Official website:

https://www.hoteldedoctor24.com/

Service Overview: HOTEL de DOCTOR 24

・Fee: JPY 55,000 (tax included)

・Includes: Medical consultation, interpretation services, and issuance of medical documentation and prescriptions

(Medication costs are charged separately)

・Format: Private medical consultations via partner medical institutions

(Documentation provided for insurance claims)

・Requirements: Passport, credit card or mobile wallet, and a smartphone or similar device

・Booking site: https://www.hoteldedoctor24.com/

About M3 Career, Inc.

M3 Career, Inc., a member of the M3 Group (TSE: 2413), develops innovative solutions to improve access to healthcare services throughout Japan.

Media Contact:

M3 Career, Inc. – HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 PR Office

Email: hdd24@m3career.com

Disclaimer:

Data regarding common symptoms among Australian travellers is based on consultation records from the HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 service and does not necessarily reflect broader population trends. M3 Career, Inc. does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.