Robert Jon & The Wreck Double Down on Grit and Conviction with New Single 'Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is'

Spring U.S. Tour Kicks Off February 20th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with their latest single, “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is,” out now on all major streaming platforms. The track arrives as the band prepares to hit the road for their Spring 2026 U.S. tour, offering a hard-hitting statement that underscores the urgency, resolve, and fire that have defined their recent run. STREAM “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”. WATCH the Official Music Video. ORDER the latest studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes.Written with a directness that leaves no room for half-measures, “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” calls out talk without follow-through and the gap between what people say and what they actually do. It’s a straight-ahead, no-frills rocker that cuts through the noise, pushing the idea that intention only matters once it’s backed by action. From the opening blast, the song wastes no time setting its tone - loud, direct, and unapologetic.As guitarist Henry James explains, the track comes from years of living inside the grind of the music world, where belief and commitment get tested constantly. Lines like “You say you’re ready, but you’re still standing still” and “If you want it bad enough, prove it now” land like a challenge, reflecting a mindset shaped by the road, the work, and the moments where talk stops meaning anything without effort behind it. “As we get more invested in the business, politics, and hustle of this life, it can become difficult to feel connected to the initial pureness and excitement of playing music that made us fall in love with it as children and teenagers,” James shares.“Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” follows the release of Robert Jon & The Wreck’s acclaimed studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson). The album has drawn widespread praise for its emotional range and muscular songwriting, with Classic Rock Magazine calling it “their most accomplished work to date” and Rock & Blues Muse hailing it as “a true testament to their ability to capture the human experience through music.”Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck - Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) - have earned a global following by pairing sharp, story-driven songwriting with a road-tested live show that thrives on chemistry and intensity. Recent months have seen the band release a steady run of singles, join Samantha Fish for a high-profile West Coast tour, and expand their reach across festivals and headline dates alike.With “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” now out in the world, the band turns its attention fully to the upcoming Spring U.S. tour, which launches February 20 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The run stretches through the Southeast, Midwest, and Plains, including shows with special guest Sam Morrow and select dates opening for the Eric Gales Band, before wrapping in April with major appearances at Hogs For A Cause and Sound Wave Beach Weekend.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour SPRING U.S. TOUR DATESFebruary 20 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts BonitaFebruary 21 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood SoundstageFebruary 22 – Orlando, FL – Alexis & Jim Pugh TheaterFebruary 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends CruiseFebruary 27 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert HallMarch 1 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis CenterMarch 3 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour HouseMarch 4 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club*March 5 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre*March 6 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat**March 7 – Asheville, NC – Diana Wortham Theatre*March 8 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreMarch 10 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom*March 11 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop*March 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Sovereign*March 13 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads*March 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall*March 15 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler TheaterApril 10, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – Hogs For A CauseApril 11, 2026 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sound Wave Beach Weekend (Sold Out)* with special guest Sam Morrow** opening for Eric Gales BandSPRING EUROPE TOUR DATESApril 14 - Herne Bay, UK - The King's HallApril 15 - Newcastle, UK - Wylam BreweryApril 16 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2April 17 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow GarageApril 18 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush EmpireApril 19 - Southampton UK - The BrookApril 22 - Paris, FR - AlhambraApril 23 - Bilbao, ES - Kafe AntzokiaApril 24 - Madrid, ES - Sala ButApril 25 - Jerez de la Frontera, ES - La Bodega Skate CenterApril 26 - Málaga, ES - La TrincheraApril 28 - Valencia, ES - Sala MoonApril 29 - Barcelona,ES - Razzmatazz 2April 30 - Riotord, FR - Climax Club LegendMay 1 - Bensheim, DE - Musiktheater RexMay 2 - Winterbach, DE - LehenbachhaleMay 3 - Regensburg (Burglengenfield), DE - VAZ PfarrheimMay 5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia TheaterMay 6 - Bonn, DE - HarmonieMay 7 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegMay 8 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor LiveMay 9 - Brussels BE - Ancienne BelgiqueMay 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed supporting Blackberry Smoke (Sold Out)June 19 - Ferndown, UK - Love Rocks FestivalJune 20 - Grolloo, NL - Holland International Blues FestivalAugust 29-September 1 - Long Beach, CA - Cali-County Cruise 2026About Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.