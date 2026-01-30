Columbus, Ohio Residents Gain a New Option for Dog Waste Removal with Scoop Soldiers’ Arrival

Scoop Soldiers, a nationwide dog waste removal service, has expanded into Columbus, Ohio, to provide a reliable and affordable option for local residents.

We’ve built our process to be simple, reliable, and respectful of our customers’ time.” — Michayla Sims

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop Soldiers has officially launched professional pet waste removal services in Columbus, Ohio, giving local pet owners a reliable way to keep their outdoor spaces clean without adding another task to an already full schedule. The expansion reflects growing demand across Ohio for specialized home services that prioritize consistency, convenience, and clear communication.Columbus, Ohio is home to a wide range of living environments, from single-family neighborhoods with fenced yards to apartment communities and rental properties with shared green spaces. Seasonal weather common throughout Ohio adds another layer of challenge. Snowy winters, wet springs, and humid summers can make routine yard maintenance harder to stay on top of, especially when dog waste builds up unnoticed. Scoop Soldiers’ service is designed to work across all conditions, providing dependable cleanup regardless of season or property type.For many Ohio pet owners, scooping the yard starts with good intentions and quickly turns into a chore that gets pushed aside. Busy work schedules, family commitments, travel, and unpredictable weather all contribute to delays. Over time, missed cleanups lead to odors, unusable yard space, and frustration. Scoop Soldiers steps in to remove that burden entirely, offering a straightforward solution that restores outdoor areas and keeps them consistently clean.Customers in Columbus can choose from several service frequency options, including weekly, twice weekly, biweekly, and one-time cleanups. Weekly service is ideal for Ohio households with one or more dogs that use the yard daily, while bi-weekly visits offer a balance of maintenance and flexibility. One-time cleanups are also available for situations like vacations, events, or seasonal resets. The company’s "Command Center" is available around the clock, allowing Ohio customers to set up, manage, or cancel services at their convenience.Each Scoop Soldiers visit follows a simple, repeatable process. Trained technicians arrive on the scheduled service day and thoroughly clear the designated areas, ensuring no waste is left behind. Because the team focuses exclusively on pet waste removal, visits are efficient and consistent. This specialization allows for predictable results and helps maintain cleaner, healthier outdoor spaces for Ohio properties over time.“Columbus pet owners deserve a service that fits into real life,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operations Officer of Scoop Soldiers. “We’ve built our process to be simple, reliable, and respectful of our customers’ time.”Homeowners across Ohio benefit from reduced yard maintenance stress and more usable outdoor space. Clean yards make it easier to enjoy family time, host guests, or let kids and pets play without worrying about hidden messes. With routine service in place, customers no longer need to carve out time on weekends or after work to handle cleanup themselves.Property managers and landlords also gain a practical partner. Shared pet areas and common green spaces can quickly become a source of complaints if not properly maintained. Regular pet waste removal helps keep properties presentable, supports community standards, and reduces issues before they escalate. Scoop Soldiers works with property managers to provide dependable service that keeps outdoor areas clean and welcoming for residents.To introduce the service to the Columbus community, Scoop Soldiers is offering a limited-time promotion for first-time customers. All new customers receive their first pet waste removal service free, allowing them to experience the convenience and reliability firsthand.The Columbus, Ohio launch is part of Scoop Soldiers’ continued national growth, with a focus on maintaining strong local service standards. By combining consistent scheduling, clear communication, and a service model built around reliability, Scoop Soldiers aims to become a trusted part of routine property care for dog owners throughout America.Residents and property managers in Columbus, Ohio, seeking a professional pooper scooper service can learn more or schedule service at https://www.scoopsoldiers.com/locations/columbus

What is Scoop Soldiers?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.