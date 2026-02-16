WRSMH Attorneys Secure $3.95 Million Settlement for Injured Brooklyn Construction Worker

Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP Logo Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP Attorney Stephen Wagner Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP Attorney Erin Hurley

Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP attorneys Stephen Wagner and Erin Hurley secured a $3.95M settlement for an injured construction worker.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP (WRSMH) is proud to announce that attorneys Stephen Wagner and Erin Hurley successfully secured a $3,950,000.00 settlement for a 32-year-old New Jersey laborer who was seriously injured in a construction site accident in Brooklyn.The case was set to proceed to trial in Kings County, New York. Although a private mediation held one week prior did not result in a resolution, the defendants significantly increased their offer shortly before trial. As a result of the exhaustive preparation by WRSHM attorneys, the case was favorably resolved for the client right before jury selection.The incident occurred while the client was working beneath an active cement pour on a Brooklyn job site. Without warning, the cement deck partially collapsed, sending wet cement, plywood, and a metal beam crashing down onto him. The impact caused serious physical injuries and psychological trauma.As a result of the accident, the client underwent multiple surgeries, including back surgery with hardware implantation, shoulder surgery, and knee surgery. He was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.The New York construction accident lawyers at Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP have spent decades advocating for injured workers across New York City. With a deep understanding of labor laws, workplace safety regulations, and the complex liability issues that can arise in construction accident cases, the firm is known for building strong cases that hold negligent parties accountable.WRSMH attorneys work closely with industry experts to uncover the facts and present them effectively in court. Their commitment to meticulous case preparation and client-focused representation has helped recover significant compensation for workers harmed by dangerous site conditions.

