Japan’s Leading Tourist Telehealth Service Releases New Health Guide for U.S. Travelers

24/7 Medically Interpreted Online Consultation Service "HOTEL de DOCTOR 24" across Japan

Based on real consultation data, the guide highlights common health issues faced by American visitors and offers practical tips for a safe trip to Japan.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOKYO, Japan, Nov. 2, 2025 — HOTEL de DOCTOR 24, Japan’s leading online medical consultation service for international travelers, today announced the release of a new health advisory guide designed specifically for U.S. travelers visiting Japan.

The guide was created to help Americans plan their trip with greater peace of mind. A sudden illness—combined with language barriers and unfamiliarity with Japan’s medical system—can quickly disrupt an otherwise long-anticipated vacation.

Drawing on actual consultation data, the guide analyzes the most common health concerns reported by U.S. travelers using the service and provides clear, practical advice on what symptoms to watch for and how to prepare in advance. By raising awareness of these issues, HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 aims to help travelers stay healthy and enjoy their time in Japan without unnecessary interruptions.

Guide available here:

https://www.hoteldedoctor24.com/articles/hoteldedoctor24/usguide

Common Symptoms Highlighted in the Guide

(Based on HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 consultation records)

・Cough / Phlegm (42.5%)

・Sore Throat (40.0%)

・Fatigue / Malaise (35.0%)

・Fever (27.5%)

・Stomachache (27.5%)

Navigating Medication Challenges in Japan

The guide also addresses a critical issue for U.S. travelers: access to medication.

Many Americans rely on over-the-counter medicines from home or bring personal supplies when traveling. However, Japanese regulations strictly prohibit the import of certain common U.S. medications, including those containing stimulants or pseudoephedrine. In addition, travelers on extended stays may run out of their prescription medications.

In such cases, obtaining a new prescription from a local doctor is essential—but finding an English-speaking clinic in Japan can be challenging. HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 provides a reliable solution by connecting travelers with licensed doctors who can prescribe appropriate, legal medications available in Japan, ensuring continuity of care without legal concerns.

What Travelers Are Saying

Travelers who have used the service consistently highlight its speed, convenience, and reliability:

“I truly appreciated the doctor, nurse, and translator who helped me with my health issue. I was in Nara and had a hard time finding a clinic that spoke English. This online consultation via Zoom was extremely convenient—I didn’t have to leave my hotel, and they arranged the nearest pharmacy for me to pick up my medication. Thank you to the entire team.”

— Traveler from the United States

HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 offers fast, multilingual online consultations directly from hotel rooms, with appointments available within 30 minutes of booking. The platform connects patients with licensed, English-speaking doctors via secure video calls, supported by professional interpreters in 22 languages to ensure accurate communication and care.

The service currently partners with more than 170 accommodations across Japan, including Hilton, Marriott, and LXR Hotels & Resorts, allowing guests to receive professional medical support from the comfort and safety of their hotel room—without traveling to crowded clinics.

Bookmark for Peace of Mind

Travelers are encouraged to bookmark the official HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 website (https://www.hoteldedoctor24.com/

) before visiting Japan. Quick access to trusted, English-speaking medical care can make a crucial difference in an emergency.

Service Overview

・Fee per Consultation: JPY 55,000 (includes interpretation and documentation)

・Requirements: Passport, credit card or mobile wallet, and a device (smartphone, tablet, or PC)

・Eligible Users: Ages 6 and above

About M3 Career, Inc.

M3 Career, Inc., a member of the M3 Group (TSE: 2413), develops innovative solutions to improve access to healthcare services throughout Japan.

Disclaimer:

Data regarding common symptoms among U.S. travelers is based on consultation records from the HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 service and does not necessarily reflect broader population trends. M3 Career, Inc. does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this data.

Media Contact:

M3 Career, Inc. – HOTEL de DOCTOR 24 PR Office

Email: hdd24@m3career.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.