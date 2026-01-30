Craters & Freighters Austin Launches Winter Relocation & Protection Services for Snowbirds, Retirees, and Seasonal Moves

Craters & Freighters Austin provides custom crating and secure winter relocation shipping. Custom wooden crates built by Craters & Freighters Austin to protect household goods during winter relocation shipping. Specialized packing safeguards antiques, artwork, and delicate furniture during long-distance winter moves.

Snowbirds and seasonal movers rely on Craters & Freighters Austin for custom crating and secure winter shipping of furniture, art, antiques, and valuables.

With people moving between states every winter, the logistics can get challenging quickly. We handle complex shipments and coordinate long-distance moves so clients can focus on the transition itself.” — Russ Connelly, Owner of Craters & Freighters Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Austin is launching its winter relocation and protection services designed for snowbirds, retirees, and professionals planning seasonal or new-year moves. December through February remains a peak transition window, and the Austin team provides specialized crating, packing, and shipping solutions for clients moving household goods, artwork, antiques, and valuable furniture.

“With people moving between Texas and warmer states every winter, the logistics can get challenging quickly,” said Russ Connelly, owner of Craters & Freighters Austin. “Our role is to protect the items that matter. We engineer crates, handle complex shipments, and coordinate long-distance moves so clients can focus on the transition itself.”



WINTER SERVICES INCLUDE

• Full-Service Packing and Custom Crating: Engineered crates, cushioning, and protective packaging built specifically for each item.

• Secure Shipping for Antiques, Artwork, and Delicate Furniture: Ideal for high-value household goods, collectibles, and family heirlooms.

• Corporate Relocations and Estate Settlements: Assistance with packing, inventorying, crating, and shipping during professional transitions or estate management.

• A Reliable Partner for Seasonal Travelers: Snowbirds moving between Texas and winter homes trust Craters & Freighters Austin for safe, stress-free transport of key belongings.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS AUSTIN

Craters & Freighters Austin delivers specialized packaging, crating, and shipping solutions for residential and commercial clients across Central Texas. The team manages high-value, fragile, oversized, or time-sensitive shipments with engineered protection and nationwide reach.

