Montesano Psychological Center Encourages Northern Illinois Community to Prioritize Mental Wellness in 2026

Mindfulness and self-reflection are essential tools for managing stress and building resilience. Montesano's free wellness resource offers evidence-based techniques for cultivating present-moment awareness and emotional balance. Montesano Psychological Center provides accessible virtual therapy services to clients throughout Illinois, removing geographic barriers while maintaining personalized, compassionate care. Building strong social connections is a key component of emotional wellness. Montesano's Mental Health Wellness Tips & Tools for 2026 provides practical strategies for strengthening relationships and community ties. Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D., founder of Montesano Psychological Center in Antioch, Illinois, provides compassionate mental health care for individuals experiencing holiday depression and seasonal affective disorder. The practice serves rural and suburban

Antioch, Illinois practice highlights accessible, human-centered therapy and practical wellness tools for residents across Lake County communities

We believe healing happens when people feel truly seen and heard. Our role is to walk alongside clients as they reclaim their lives and move toward lasting recovery and emotional wellbeing.” — Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D, LP

ANTIOCH, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2026 begins, Montesano Psychological Center , a women-owned virtual mental health practice based in Antioch, Illinois, is encouraging individuals and families throughout Lake County and surrounding rural and suburban Illinois communities to make mental wellness a priority in the year ahead. The practice emphasizes that accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based mental health care, supported by practical, clinician-informed wellness resources, can play a critical role in long-term wellbeing, resilience, and healing.As part of this effort, the practice is sharing Mental Health Wellness Tips & Tools for 2026, a free educational resource designed to help individuals reflect on their mental health needs, build awareness, and take informed steps toward support:Serving clients virtually across Illinois, Montesano Psychological Center was founded to address longstanding gaps in mental health access for individuals living outside major urban centers. The practice provides personalized therapy services delivered by a small clinical team with intentionally small caseloads, ensuring clients receive meaningful, attentive care rather than feeling lost in a large corporate system.“Mental health care should never feel impersonal or out of reach,” said Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D., Founder and Clinical Director. “When people call our practice, they speak directly with a licensed clinician. That human connection from the very first interaction helps reduce fear, confusion, and barriers to getting support.”Community-Centered Virtual Mental Health Care in Antioch and Lake CountyMontesano Psychological Center provides virtual mental health care in Antioch, Illinois, with a service model specifically designed for rural and suburban residents throughout Lake County, McHenry County, and nearby northern Illinois communities. By offering virtual therapy services, the practice removes geographic obstacles while maintaining a deeply personal approach to care.Therapists at the practice work collaboratively with clients to create individualized, growth-centered treatment plans. If a client does not feel aligned with their initial therapist, the practice offers easy, judgment-free reassignment, reinforcing the belief that the therapeutic relationship itself is essential to meaningful progress.Comprehensive Therapy Services for Adolescents and AdultsMontesano Psychological Center offers a full range of therapy services in Antioch and throughout Illinois, including:- Individual Therapy for adolescents (ages 14+) and adults- Couples Therapy focused on communication, trust, and relational growth- Women’s Mental Health Services, including postpartum depression support- Virtual Teletherapy via secure, HIPAA-compliant platforms- Equine-Assisted Learning at Excalibur Farms in Antioch, Illinois- Multilingual Therapy Services in English, Spanish, and HindiThe practice treats individuals experiencing anxiety , depression, ADHD, trauma and PTSD, panic disorders, grief, relationship challenges, work-related stress, substance use concerns, and major life transitions, among other emotional health concerns.Evidence-Based, Human-Led Clinical ApproachAll clinical services are grounded in evidence-based care and delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Treatment approaches include:- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)- Trauma-Informed Care- Person-Centered and Relational Therapy- Solution-Focused Therapy- Existential TherapyDr. Montesano personally supervises all clinicians at the practice, ensuring consistent quality, ethical standards, and clinical excellence across the care team.“We believe healing happens when people feel truly seen and heard,” Dr. Montesano added. “Our role is to walk alongside clients as they reclaim their lives and move toward lasting recovery and emotional wellbeing.”Accessible, Inclusive Mental Health ServicesMontesano Psychological Center is committed to accessible care for diverse communities throughout Illinois. The practice accepts six major insurance networks, including Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and offers reduced cash-pay rates on a limited basis for uninsured individuals.Additional accessibility features include:- Telehealth availability throughout Illinois- Multilingual services in English, Spanish, and Hindi- Licensed clinicians answering all incoming calls- Free 10-minute consultation to support informed decision-makingTaking the First Step Toward Mental Wellness in 2026As conversations around mental health continue to grow, Montesano Psychological Center encourages residents of Antioch, Lake County, and surrounding Illinois communities to seek support early and view therapy as a proactive investment in long-term wellbeing. Individuals may also explore Montesano's Mental Health Wellness Tips & Tools for 2026 as an educational starting point while considering therapy options.Individuals interested in beginning therapy or learning more about available services are invited to schedule a complimentary consultation.About Montesano Psychological CenterFounded in 2022, Montesano Psychological Center is a women-owned behavioral health practice based in Antioch, Illinois, serving adolescents and adults throughout Lake County and rural and suburban Illinois communities via secure virtual therapy. The practice provides evidence-based individual and couples therapy, women’s mental health services, multilingual counseling, and equine-assisted learning. With a philosophy rooted in human connection, small caseloads, and clinical excellence, Montesano Psychological Center is dedicated to making mental health care accessible, personal, and compassionate.Contact InformationMontesano Psychological CenterWebsite: https://www.montesanopsych.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.