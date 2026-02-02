Metacarpal Launches GEM, the World’s First Multi-Articulated Body-Powered Hand

The waterproof Metacarpal GEM offers three distinct grips: pinch for fine tasks, power for lifting, and lateral for holding flat items like phones or books. Metacarpal's patented Reactive Grasp Technology™ enables five-finger conforming grasp with immediate, proportional feedback through the harness for natural control. The Metacarpal GEM provides three useful grips and five-finger adaptive grasping for full finger contact.

Breakthrough device promises a new era of natural, intuitive and reliable physical interaction for upper limb amputees

Our US launch brings this technology to American amputees who have been waiting for a reliable, functional solution.” — Fergal Mackie, CEO of Metacarpal

NASHVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metacarpal , a leading medical device manufacturer specializing in body-powered upper-limb prosthetics, announces its revolutionary Metacarpal GEM prosthetic hand is now available to American amputees. Founder and engineer Fergal Mackie designed the world's first multi-articulated body-powered prosthetic hand, and will present it at the Amputee Coalition National Conference, held January 13-15, 2026, in Las Vegas.The Metacarpal GEM tackles prosthetic abandonment that affects nearly half of all users. Research shows comfort issues, weight concerns, poor fit, and limited functionality drive amputees to stop using their devices. Unlike body-powered hooks or basic prosthetic hands that offer only a single fixed grasp, the Metacarpal GEM provides three useful grips and five-finger adaptive grasping for full finger contact. Compared to myoelectric multi-articulated hands, the GEM is lightweight, needs no charging, and provides immediate force feedback users can feel while being more robust and easier to service."We've made it possible for people to have all the valued abilities of advanced prosthetic hands, but power and operate them with their own body motion, making it more intuitive with direct force control and feedback," said Fergal Mackie, CEO of Metacarpal. "It's like a bike brake where you have a direct connection to the grip and can feel the force you're applying, making everyday tasks like cooking, cleaning, and self-care feel effortless. Our US launch brings this technology to American amputees who have been waiting for a reliable, functional solution."The waterproof Metacarpal GEM offers three distinct grips: pinch for fine tasks, power for lifting, and lateral for holding flat items like phones or books. Metacarpal's patented Reactive Grasp Technology™ enables five-finger conforming grasp with immediate, proportional feedback through the harness for natural control. The device weighs under one pound and operates through a cable system connected to a harness, activated by shoulder, arm, or elbow movement. This eliminates complex microprocessor control while delivering carry loads up to 110 pounds and vertical push capacity up to 198 pounds.Lacey, a 36-year-old Ohio steel factory worker, will demonstrate how the Metacarpal GEM enables her to complete precision work and daily tasks at the Amputee Coalition's 40th Anniversary Conference. Recently fitted with the Metacarpal GEM, which was chosen specifically for its precision capabilities, Lacey is able to comfortably operate industrial equipment, including power drills and drive forklifts and wave machines in her factory environment. Conference attendees will see firsthand how the device operates and learn about its practical applications."This launch represents a major milestone in our mission to rebuild trust in prosthetics," said Fergal Mackie, CEO of Metacarpal. "Our goal is to help every user grasp every moment."

Metacarpal GEM - The World’s First Multi-Articulated Body-Powered Hand

