Strategic Innovation in Antibody Engineering: Creative Biolabs Addresses Key Challenges in ADCC and Fc Functionality

Creative Biolabs, a global leader in antibody engineering, today announced its optimization of ADCC and Fc-mediated effector functions.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can researchers effectively improve the potency of ADCC-enhanced biobetters?The development of "biobetters"—new versions of existing biologics with improved properties—often hinges on increasing immune effector functions. Creative Biolabs' ADCC-enhanced biobetters platform utilizes Afuco™ technology to produce non-fucosylated antibodies. This modification significantly increases binding affinity to FcγRIIIa, directly translating to higher cytotoxicity against tumor cells."We are frequently asked: 'Is it possible to achieve better therapeutic outcomes without increasing the dosage?'" says a Lead Immunologist at Creative Biolabs. "The answer lies in glycosylation engineering. Our data suggests that removing fucose can enhance the efficacy of antibodies targeting HER2 or CD20 by several orders of magnitude."Why is using a standardized ADCC cell line better than traditional PBMC assays?A recurring bottleneck in the IND-enabling stage is the inherent variability of human immune cells. "Many of our partners express frustration over the noise in their data when using donor-derived PBMCs," notes the expert.To solve the problem of reproducibility, the company has introduced its ADCC cell lines. These iCrea™ cell lines are engineered as "off-the-shelf" reporter systems. By using Jurkat effector cells that stably express CD16 and a luciferase reporter gene, researchers can quantify ADCC activity with high sensitivity and minimal background interference. This standardized approach not only accelerates the screening of lead candidates but also provides the rigorous data required by regulatory agencies for potency testing.What are the best strategies to reduce off-target effects and cytokine storms?While enhancing potency is vital for oncology, reducing immune activation is the priority for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. The industry is increasingly asking, "How can we silence the Fc region to prevent unwanted inflammatory cascades?"The Fc silent antibody platform at Creative Biolabs addresses this issue by introducing precise amino acid substitutions that abrogate the antibody's interaction with C1q and all Fcγ receptors. These "silent" antibodies retain their antigen-binding specificity and long half-life but lose the ability to trigger cytokine storms or phagocytosis, ensuring a significantly safer therapeutic profile for non-depleting antibody applications.AboutCreative Biolabs is an ISO 9001-certified provider offering end-to-end antibody engineering services. From glycosylation profiling to cGMP manufacturing, the company supports global biopharmaceutical partners in navigating the complexities of modern drug discovery.

