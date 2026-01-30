NEXUS special joint CBP/CBSA enrollment event at King County International Airport (Boeing Field)

SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in coordination with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is now offering a special engagement for conditionally approved applicants to complete their NEXUS enrollment interviews. The event will be held at King County International Airport, Boeing Field, from Feb. 24-26.

Event Details:

Dates: Feb. 24-26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: King County International Airport-Boeing Field (BFI) – 7277 Perimeter Rd. S. Seattle, WA

Parking: Free parking is available at the terminal for visitors

*Interviews are by Appointment Only

NEXUS is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Membership in the program allows members to reduce their wait times at designated ports of entry by:

Using NEXUS processing lanes at designated northern border ports of entry.

Using NEXUS kiosks when entering Canada by air,

using Global Entry kiosk when entering the United States, and

if arriving by sea, reporting arrival into the U.S. and Canada by calling a marine telephone reporting center.

Travelers interested in applying for NEXUS membership need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) Enrollment System at https://ttp.cbp.dhs.gov. The $120 application fee allows for five years of membership. Once an individual applies online, they will undergo a background investigation. If no disqualifying information is found, they will receive a conditional letter of approval through their TTP account. They may then utilize the online scheduling tool in their TTP account to confirm an appointment for the event.

With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately. More information on CBP’s NEXUS Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.