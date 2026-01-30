Blink AI Integrates with GoTo Connect to Help Dealerships Answer More Calls and Book More Service

New integration combines Blink AI Voice with GoTo Connect for Automotive to reduce missed calls and convert customer conversations into booked appointments

By integrating Blink AI Voice with GoTo Connect, we’re giving dealerships a system that doesn’t just answer phones—it understands intent and turns conversations into booked service appointments.” — Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI Inc

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blink AI Inc., the AI-powered customer engagement platform built for automotive Fixed Operations, today announced a new integration with GoTo Connect for Automotive, GoTo’s AI-powered unified communications platform designed specifically for dealerships.The integration connects Blink AI Voice with GoTo Connect’s all in one communication platform built for automotive, enabling dealerships to answer every service call, automate appointment scheduling, and turn inbound demand into measurable service revenue—without adding headcount.“Every missed call is missed revenue,” said Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI Inc. “By integrating Blink AI Voice with GoTo Connect, we’re giving dealerships a system that doesn’t just answer phones—it understands intent and turns conversations into booked service appointments.”Built for the Service DriveTogether, Blink AI and GoTo Connect help dealerships:• Answer Every Call, 24/7 — Recover overflow and after-hours calls with AI-powered voice automation• Automate Service Scheduling — Convert inbound calls directly into booked appointments• Reduce Advisor Overload — Free service advisors to focus on in-lane customers• Improve Visibility — Gain insight into call volume, customer intent, and booking outcomesUnlike traditional phone systems or standalone AI tools, Blink AI is purpose-built to execute Fixed Ops workflows—bridging the gap between conversations and action.“Dealerships want communications platforms that drive real outcomes,” said Damon Covey, General Manager of UCC at GoTo. “By integrating GoTo Connect for Automotive with Blink AI Voice, we’re helping dealers ensure every customer interaction has a clear path to action—especially in the service drive.”About Blink AI Inc.Blink AI Inc. delivers AI-powered customer engagement solutions for automotive Fixed Operations, helping dealerships answer more calls, automate service scheduling, and drive more revenue—without adding staff. Learn more at www.blinkai.com About GoToGoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is dedicated to powering a world of work without limits. To learn more about GoTo Connect for Automotive, visit: www.goto.com/automotive

