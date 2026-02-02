Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP Secures $36.25 Million Award

Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP attorney Andrew Wanger Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP Logo

Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP attorney Andrew Wanger wins a $36.25M award for a construction worker injured in a job-site fall.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WRSMH Attorney Secures $36.25 Million Award for Injured New York Construction Worker Who Fell Two Stories Onto a Concrete Floor – Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP is proud to announce that attorney Andrew Wanger has secured a $36,250,000 award, including $25,000,000 in damages and $11,250,000 in pre-judgment interest for a 45-year-old New York construction worker who suffered severe injuries on the job.The client was performing construction work when he was forced to fall through a hole, plummeting two stories onto a concrete floor. The impact rendered him unconscious and caused catastrophic injuries, including a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and extensive orthopedic damage.As a result of the fall, the worker underwent 14 separate surgical procedures, including open reduction internal fixation (ORIF) surgeries on his right leg, right elbow, right heel, and lumbar spine. His long medical journey also included bilateral arthroscopic knee surgeries, an ankle and heel fusion, and a level two lumbar fusion. These surgeries represent not only the gravity of the incident, but also the long-term challenges he will face for the rest of his life.The New York construction accident lawyers at Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP are dedicated to advocating for workers who have been seriously injured on New York job sites. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the complexities surrounding construction laws, safety regulations, and liability, the firm has successfully represented clients in cases involving falls, unsafe equipment, structural failures, and other preventable hazards.Our legal team carefully prepares each case for trial, working closely with industry experts and medical professionals to ensure that every client’s story is fully presented. As a result, WRSMH has recovered substantial verdicts and settlements for injured construction workers and their families, helping them rebuild their lives with the support they need.

