Northstar Downhole Specialists Sign Strategic Partnership with Welltec to Expand Reach of ODIN™ Retrievable Bridge Plug

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northstar Downhole Specialists , a leader in innovative well intervention tools, today announced a strategic partnership with Welltec , a Denmark-based provider of advanced well solutions. This collaboration will enhance the global distribution and deployment of Northstar's flagship ODIN™ retrievable bridge plug , with a targeted focus on high-demand regions including the North Sea and Middle East.The ODIN™ is the industry's only medium-expansion, V0-rated, high-pressure/high-temperature (HPHT) retrievable bridge plug (RBP) featuring Northstar's patented Stellar™ element backup technology. This breakthrough system provides virtually uninterrupted metal-to-metal contact across the full casing circumference, enabling exceptional high-pressure sealing and expansion capabilities. Key specifications include a 15,000 psi bidirectional differential pressure, 350°F temperature rating, and 23% expansion.The tool's high-expansion design allows safe passage through restrictions such as damaged casing, nipple profiles, Surface Controlled Safety Valves (SCSSVs), or perforations, while its debris-tolerant construction and single-trip retrieval mechanism streamline operations. One ODIN™ model can service all casing weights for each casing size (eg. 4-½" 9.5 to 21.5#) without requiring part changes, making it ideal for zonal isolation, wellhead repairs, tubing testing, temporary suspensions, thru-tubing completions, formation fracturing, acidizing, and testing in challenging HPHT environments."This partnership with Welltec represents a significant milestone for Northstar, allowing us to leverage their established network to bring the ODIN™'s unmatched reliability and flexibility to operators worldwide," said Keith Marshall, President at Northstar Downhole Specialists. "In regions like the North Sea and Middle East, where HPHT conditions demand robust, efficient solutions, the ODIN™ sets a new standard for retrievable bridge plugs, reducing operational risks and downtime while enhancing well integrity."Through this alliance, Northstar and Welltec will collaborate on technical support, new tool development, supply chain optimization, and joint marketing efforts to address the growing need for advanced downhole technologies in global energy markets.For more information about the ODIN™ retrievable bridge plug or Northstar's full suite of downhole solutions, visit www.northstardst.com

