Match Point Pickleball Club set to become the largest indoor TYPTI facility in the world.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Match Point Pickleball Club, already recognized as the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility, is poised to solidify its position as a leader in racket and paddle sports by integrating TYPTI—the groundbreaking new hybrid sport blending elements of tennis, pickleball, and badminton.TYPTI, the visionary brainchild of Steve Bellamy, founder of the Tennis Channel and Chairman/CEO of TYPTI Inc., officially launched in January 2026. Played on standard pickleball courts, TYPTI features 22-inch strung racquets, a specialized 3.5-inch channeled foam ball for superior spin and higher bounces, and an innovative “Stakes Scoring” system that delivers dramatic, engaging points. The game emphasizes powerful shot-making, extended rallies, creative control, and unique rules allowing legal body or racket-edge saves for spectacular play. Backed by nearly 100 high-profile investors—including actors Chris Pine and J.J. Abrams, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, motivational speaker Tony Robbins, comedians Bert Kreischer and Tiffany Haddish, tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic, and many others—TYPTI targets the estimated 25 million former tennis players who aren’t playing tennis or pickleball.By adding TYPTI, Match Point will foster an even stronger community hub, truly uniting tennis and pickleball in one world-class location. Players of all levels can transition seamlessly between sports, promoting cross-training, skill enhancement, and deeper social connections.Located in Columbus, Ohio, Match Point Pickleball Club boasts 38 dedicated padded courts, state-of-the-art amenities including cameras for video replays and performance stats, golf simulators, co-working space, pro shop, and additional activities like table tennis, badminton, and cornhole. The club hosts DUPR-rated play, clinics, tournaments, leagues, and professional instruction, establishing it as a premier venue for participatory racket sports.TYPTI is expanding swiftly with a national circuit of amateur and professional events—the inaugural tournament scheduled for First Quarter of 2026, at Calabasas Pickleball Club—collegiate championships via the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, and guaranteed prize money exceeding $500,000 in year one. Given Match Point’s massive scale and central Ohio location, there is strong potential for TYPTI to appear at major events like the Arnold Sports Festival, held annually in Columbus, which already features pickleball championships and emphasizes diverse athletic competitions.“Match Point is thrilled to partner with TYPTI and introduce this groundbreaking sport to our members and the broader community,” said Bill Taylor, Chief Vision Officer of Match Point Pickleball Club. “As the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility, we’re dedicated to innovation and bringing racket sports together. Incorporating TYPTI perfectly supports our vision of an inclusive space where tennis heritage meets pickleball’s accessibility, strengthening communities and elevating play for everyone.”Steve Bellamy added: “Match Point has really done it right. With its’extraordinary scale (38 indoor courts and 2 stadiums,) forward-thinking leadership, advanced technology, and multi-amenity build out (golf simulators, table tennis, badminton,) Match Point has created a gold standard racquet sports facility that is perfect for the kinds of events we want for TYPTI.For more information about Match Point Pickleball Club, visit matchpointpickleballclub.com. To learn about TYPTI, including rules, equipment, and upcoming events, visit TYPTI.com. Announcements regarding TYPTI programming at Match Point are forthcoming—stay tuned!About Match Point Pickleball ClubMatch Point is the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility, offering premier courts, top amenities, and a vibrant community focused on fun, fitness, and competition.About TYPTITYPTI is a fast-paced, accessible racket sport designed to bridge tennis and pickleball, backed by industry leaders and celebrities, with rapid national expansion.Media Contact:Match Point Pickleball LLcBill TaylorOperations@mpcolumbus.comTyptiSteve BellemyInfo@typti.com

