Explore Career Opportunities with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service on En Sintonía This Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, January 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 29, 2026

The show will also spotlight EcoLatinos’ Landscaping Training Programs

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Johanna Fuentes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) firefighter; Christopher Hernandez, MCFRS master firefighter; and Ruby Stemmle, founder and CEO of EcoLatinos. The show will air on Friday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The show will begin with an interview with MCFRS representatives and spotlight recruitment opportunities within the department, offering an inside look at careers in fire and emergency services. The segment will feature firsthand perspectives from firefighters and provide detailed information on compensation, benefits and the department’s training academy. It will also outline the qualifications, application process and career advancement opportunities, while emphasizing the service, teamwork and community impact that define work with MCFRS.

The second half of the show will highlight opportunities offered by the nonprofit organization EcoLatinos, which is now accepting registration for the 2026 Landscaping Training Program and Forestry Sustainable Programs. These free, Spanish-language trainings, with financial incentives, are designed for landscapers in the Washington metropolitan area and take place in Maryland, including in Silver Spring. Participants will gain hands-on experience in sustainable landscaping, green infrastructure and tree care, with beginner and advanced levels in landscaping and a beginner level in forestry. Graduates receive certificates and financial incentives, while also building professional networks and strengthening their businesses.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

