Department of Education issues proposed rule updating definition of ‘professional student’

The Department of Education today issued a proposed rule that would define the terms “professional student” and “graduate student” for purposes of determining federal student loan amounts based on the type of program in which a student is enrolled. Under the proposal, “professional students” would be those enrolled in one of 11 designated professional degree programs: pharmacy, dentistry, veterinary medicine, chiropractic, law, medicine, optometry, osteopathic medicine, podiatry, theology and clinical psychology. Students enrolled in these programs would qualify for up to $50,000 in federal loans per year, with a $200,000 aggregate limit, while graduate students would be eligible for up to $20,500 in federal student loans per year, with a $100,000 aggregate limit. If finalized, these changes would take effect July 1.

The AHA last month urged the department to adopt a broader definition of “professional degree programs,” emphasizing the need to include nursing, physician assistants, physical therapy, social work and other post-baccalaureate health professions.