TunezChale Releases New Single 'Saved' – A Soulful Afrobeats & R&B Journey Into Self-Discovery

FLAVIADONK, ROOSENDAAL, NETHERLANDS, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The versatile Afrobeats and R&B artist TunezChale, who is renowned for skilfully combining rap with melodic storytelling, has officially released his most recent track, " Saved ," which is now accessible on all major streaming services. "Saved" portrays the discoveries that result from solitude and reflection while reflecting on the profound path of self-discovery and human development.The song allows listeners to think while connecting with a broadly relatable theme of understanding oneself and progressing through life's hardships thanks to its soothing rhythms, expressive vocals, and peaceful tone."Saved," which was inspired by TunezChale's own experience of taking a break from the cacophony of daily living, explores the significance of understanding who you're actually before looking to the outside world for approval. Over a soundtrack that combines soulful R&B textures with contemporary Afrobeats energy, the song's lyrics accurately represent growth, resiliency, and the quiet strength found in times of solitude.TunezChale, who was born in Accra, Ghana, as Michael Kisseh, relocated to the Netherlands in 2019 in an effort to fulfil a long-time love of music. He developed a natural sense of rhythm and performance while playing the drums in church as a teenager and participating in school performances.TunezChale built his own recording system because he was determined to stay independent and creative despite the difficulties of working overseas. This allowed him to continuously release music that was motivated by authenticity and self-expression. His moniker as an artist embodies his philosophy: "Chale," a Ghanaian word for "friend" or "pal," signifies a connection with fans worldwide, while "Tunez" denotes his independence from being restricted to a single genre.TunezChale has consistently produced music that transcends nations, genres, and emotions since the release of his debut single, " Time No Dey ," on June 1, 2021, steadily expanding his global fan base.“‘Saved’ is about taking time away from everything to really understand who you are,” says TunezChale. “When you sit with yourself in silence, you start to see life differently, and that’s the feeling I wanted to share through this song.”Saved is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon music, Tidal, Deezer, Anghami, Pandora, and YouTube Music.About TunezChaleAfrobeats and R&B musician TunezChale, who was born in Ghana and now based in the Netherlands, is well-known for fusing rap, melodic vocals, and versatile production to create a sound that represents both contemporary global influences and cultural roots. He continues to create music that emotionally connects people all over the world via honesty, adaptability, and artistic development because he is passionate about creative independence and narrative.

