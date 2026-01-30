U Hua Hin: Seed Bomb Project Launched as part of Forest Restoration Efforts

The U Hua Hin Team

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded U Hua Hin in Thailand its inaugural certification, marking a significant milestone in the hotel’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and responsible tourism. Part of U Hotels & Resorts, the tranquil and secluded property lies nestled along Thailand’s Gulf Coast with absolute beachfront access to the pristine shores of Cha-Am Beach.This recognition highlights U Hua Hin’s dedication to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations from energy and waste management to community collaboration and greenhouse gas reduction.Seed Bomb Project CollaborationIn partnership with Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park’s Seed Bomb Project, U Hua Hin has launched a year-long initiative aimed at restoring local ecosystems and engaging the community in environmental stewardship. Hotel staff, guests, and local volunteers are invited to participate in making seed bombs. Following this, they then take part in seed dispersal activities, using sling shots to skilfully shoot the seeds deep into tropical rainforest undergrowth. The restoration initiative aims to create a self-sustaining, biodiverse ecosystem by planting the seeds of diverse native species. These efforts help rehabilitate degraded forest areas while promoting awareness about the importance of forest conservation.Mr. Tee Chansorn, General Manager of U Hua Hin Hotel said, “At U Hua Hin, sustainability is not just about reducing impact - it’s about giving back. Our collaboration with the Seed Bomb Project embodies our belief that meaningful change begins with community action.”Smarter Travel PracticesU Hua Hin tracks and manages greenhouse gas emissions generated from all business-related travel made by senior management staff. These actions underscore the property’s proactive approach to reducing its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency. In 2025, the hotel reported 946.25 kg CO2e from official business related travel covering trips to Bangkok and other destinations.It was found that car travel accounted for the majority of total CO2 emissions and reduction measures have been implemented to target emissions and lower fuel costs. Initiatives include encouraging carpooling among management staff traveling to meetings, replacing travel with online meetings where feasible and combining multiple meetings into one trip to minimize travel frequency.Greening OperationsBeyond partnerships and GHG emissions control, U Hua Hin continues to lead with responsible resource management practices that minimize the property’s environmental footprint. Green initiatives focus on energy-efficient systems, water conservation practices and waste reduction programs. These measures ensure that daily hotel operations align with Green Globe’s international sustainability standards while enhancing the guest experience through conscious hospitality.The hotel’s sustainability efforts align with the core values of U Hotels & Resorts, emphasizing authentic local connections, environmental care, and meaningful guest experiences.ContactTee (Goft) ChansornGeneral ManagerU Hua Hin999/91 Burirom RoadCha-am Sub-districtCha-am DistrictPhetchaburi 76120, ThailandE:gm@uhuahin.com |T: +66 32 899 998

