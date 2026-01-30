Arizona State Board of Education Confirms Improved Academic Standing for Primavera Online School

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primavera Online School today announced that, following a comprehensive review of academic performance data, the Arizona State Board of Education (SBE) has issued Primavera a letter grade of B (highly performing) for the 2024–2025 school year. Primavera’s B grade for 2024-2025 was approved during the State Board of Education’s January 26, 2026 public meeting, reflecting updated accountability calculations and a now complete evaluation of student performance outcomes.In addition, the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) conducted a retrospective review of Primavera’s academic standing for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 school years to assess Primavera’s academic performance in those years according to the performance standards for alternative schools and determined that, under those standards, and as an alternativeschool, Primavera’s academic performance under those years would have warranted letter grades of “at least C” during those years.These findings confirm that Primavera’s academic performance has always been within the state’s definition of a performing school and is currently a highly performing school, consistent with its long-standing mission of serving at-risk and non-traditional students across Arizona.A Record of Service and AccountabilityFor twenty-five years, Primavera Online School has served Arizona students who often face significant barriers to success, including credit deficiency, mobility, employment obligations, and other life circumstances that make traditional schooling difficult.Throughout that time, Primavera has:• Operated as a fully accredited Arizona public charter school• Educated over 250,000 Arizona students statewide since inception• Maintained continuous positive oversight by the state and authorizing bodies• Adapted its academic model to meet evolving accountability standardsThe findings released by ADE reinforce that Primavera’s academic outcomes, when evaluated under the appropriate statutory framework, meet state performance expectations.Commitment to Transparency and Continuous ImprovementPrimavera welcomes the clarity provided by the State Board of Education and the Department of Education and remains committed to:• Transparency in reporting and accountability• Collaboration with state education leaders• Continuous improvement of academic programs• Serving students who require flexible, accessible learning optionsThe school continues to work closely with state leaders to ensure alignment with all regulatory requirements and to strengthen educational outcomes for Arizona families.____ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOLFounded in 2001, Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera Online is Cognia accredited and NCAA-approved. Visit www.primaveraonline.com for more.

