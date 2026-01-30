Permian Power Equipment Expo Returning To The Midland Horseshoe Arena In June 2026, Bigger Than Ever

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2025, the Permian Power Connection Conference's outdoor Equipment Expo will return to the Midland Horseshoe Arena on June 8-9, 2026 with expanded scale and impact.

Last year's outdoor equipment expo area featured acres of equipment on display, including large-scale mobile generators, turbines, gensets, solar skids, electrical gear, CNG trailers, propane trucks, gas conditioning equipment, bucket trucks, and more!

This year we will have time exclusively dedicated to the outdoor equipment expo on the agenda, inviting 800+ attendees to get hands-on with the latest innovations and equipment. We’ll also give the exhibitors the chance to show-off their grilling skills, serving attendees and chatting with them about the equipment.

Some of the companies demonstrating outdoor equipment at the expo last year included Signal Power Group, Warren Cat, Crimson Group, ProPWR, WTG Energy, Mesa Power Solutions, C&G Energy Services, PWRtek, PICO, Permian Equipment Rentals, Liberty Power Innovations, EDGE LNG, Life Cycle Power, Aggreko and Gravity.

This year, attendees can look forward to some of these same names and some new ones demonstrating cutting-edge units in the expo. And just like last year, the outdoor exhibit area will feature great barbecue cooked right on site by exhibitors, food trucks, games, and open bars during the receptions.

If you are interested in showcasing your power equipment at the expo, please review the sponsorship details on the event page here: https://powerpermian.com/2026-conference/. Outdoor exhibit space is included for Platinum and Gold sponsors and can be added to Silver sponsorships.

Organized by energy veterans with deep West Texas roots, the second annual edition of the Permian Power Connection Conference promises to be bigger than ever, anticipating over 800 participants and even more equipment on display for end users to see, touch, and explore.

Building on the momentum from the 2025 conference, which gathered executives for critical discussions on power infrastructure amid surging demand, the 2026 agenda and expo will feature the power solutions of the future in Permian electrification. Grid constraints are making co-located behind-the-meter power generations solutions more in demand than ever, and there will be a wide variety of these solutions on display this year.

This event is designed for business leaders from multiple disciplines, including oil and gas, AI data centers, renewables, battery storage, micro-grids, nuclear power, mobile generation, CNG, utilities, solar, and more. Collaborative breakout areas are designed to foster cross-industry partnerships.

"The Permian Basin is at the forefront of America's energy future, and this expo is where large-scale mobile power solutions come to life," said Pete Cook, Managing Partner of The Power Connection. "With more data centers seriously considering West Texas and New Mexico sites, this will be an important venue for tech leaders to get eyes on the Permian distributed energy resource options available to them from the large and robust in-place energy workforce here."

"We're excited to bring even more electric power stakeholders together in 2026 with a common goal of building a more resilient power stack leveraging our region's abundant resources," added Joseph Triepke, Managing Partner of The Power Connection. "While the agenda and indoor exhibits are a hugely valuable part of attending this event, the expo offers an amazing opportunity to see a wide array of in-field power equipment in real life. Personally, I'm very excited to walk the space with our attendees and learn from our exhibitors again this year."

To attend, exhibit or sponsor, see details and online registration here: https://powerpermian.com/2026-conference/.

Make powerful connections with the leaders powering the Permian's future here.

About The Power Connection

The Power Connection developed the first conference in Midland, Texas tailored to executives engaged on all fronts of the regional electric power market. Our business-focused events and newsletter platform serves decision makers in industrial power consumption and supply, equipment and service providers, infrastructure builders, investors, advisors, and regulators. Regional electrification is in the early stages of once-in-a-generation growth, and The Power Connection is here to help facilitate the advancement of a robust power supply stack matching expanding demand with unique networking and information services. In addition to hosting the second edition of our flagship Permian Power Connection event in June in Midland, we will also launch a Marcellus Power Connection conference, which is scheduled for October 2026 in Pittsburgh to serve the northeastern off-grid electric power market.

