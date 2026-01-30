Secretary Noem Unlocks More Than $2.2 Billion in Additional Federal Funding to Rebuild Communities Hit by Past Disasters

WASHINGTON – Today, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced more than $2.2 billion in disaster relief funding to support ongoing recovery efforts from a variety of natural disasters.

“This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across the country, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services,” said Secretary Noem. “American communities are rebuilding stronger, and today’s approvals show this Administration’s commitment to cutting red tape and getting recovery dollars out the door faster.”

The funds will be distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program to support 1,721 recovery projects across the country. This money is disbursed to states and local communities, who are most familiar with recovery activities on the ground and the needs of their communities during recovery.

These projects include repairs to educational facilities, restoration of critical infrastructure, debris removal, and costs incurred during emergencies to protect life and property. Some examples of the recovery projects are:

More than $200 million for emergency protective measures performed by North Carolina Emergency Management during Hurricane Helene, including providing temporary facilities, mobilization of base camps and other emergency activities.

for emergency protective measures performed by North Carolina Emergency Management during Hurricane Helene, including providing temporary facilities, mobilization of base camps and other emergency activities. More than $114 million for Kentucky Division of Emergency Management for removing debris from waterways due to severe storms and flooding.

for Kentucky Division of Emergency Management for removing debris from waterways due to severe storms and flooding. More than $84 million in reimbursements to the Office of Risk Management in Louisianna for costs to perform work on the West Belle Pass Barrier Headland Restoration project within the Terrebonne Basin barrier island system.

in reimbursements to the Office of Risk Management in Louisianna for costs to perform work on the West Belle Pass Barrier Headland Restoration project within the Terrebonne Basin barrier island system. More than $66 million for waterline replacement work in Grand Isle and Lafitte in Jefferson Parish, LA related to Hurricane Ida.

for waterline replacement work in Grand Isle and Lafitte in Jefferson Parish, LA related to Hurricane Ida. More than $59 million for permanent repairs to electric systems, elevators, and other disaster-damaged components of the wastewater treatment facility of the Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties in New Jersey.

for permanent repairs to electric systems, elevators, and other disaster-damaged components of the wastewater treatment facility of the Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties in New Jersey. More than $58 million for the Georgia Department of Transportation for emergency debris removal as a result of Hurricane Helene.

for the Georgia Department of Transportation for emergency debris removal as a result of Hurricane Helene. More than $41 million to repair the power distribution line, owned by the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association, which provides electricity to the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Louisianna.

to repair the power distribution line, owned by the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association, which provides electricity to the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Louisianna. More than $40 million to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for conducting debris removal and debris monitoring activities after severe storms and winds.

to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for conducting debris removal and debris monitoring activities after severe storms and winds. More than $37 million to the Greenville Water Commission in Tennessee to rebuild their water intake facility, which was destroyed by Hurricane Helene and caused widespread water outages in five counties.

to the Greenville Water Commission in Tennessee to rebuild their water intake facility, which was destroyed by Hurricane Helene and caused widespread water outages in five counties. More than $36 million to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to remove debris generated by Hurricane Helene.

to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to remove debris generated by Hurricane Helene. More than $33 million to the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association to restore their power transmission system to pre-disaster conditions following Hurricane Ida.

to the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association to restore their power transmission system to pre-disaster conditions following Hurricane Ida. More than $33 million to Wynne Public School to repair and restore their high school campus, including work to their library, entrance, and high school gymnasium.

to Wynne Public School to repair and restore their high school campus, including work to their library, entrance, and high school gymnasium. More than $26 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to remove debris throughout roadways and public property following Hurricane Helene.

to the Georgia Department of Transportation to remove debris throughout roadways and public property following Hurricane Helene. More than $25 million to the Vermont Agency of Transportation to demolish and rebuild five disaster-damaged structures that were destroyed as a result of severe storms and flooding.

to the Vermont Agency of Transportation to demolish and rebuild five disaster-damaged structures that were destroyed as a result of severe storms and flooding. More than $23 million to New Hampshire Department of Transportation for seawall and shoreline protection that was damaged after strong storm surge.

These projects are the latest in billions of dollars in disaster recovery provided by FEMA to support state and local communities as they work to rebuild from natural disasters.

