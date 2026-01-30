DHS Highlights More Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Domestic Abusers, and Violent Assailants Arrested Yesterday in Minnesota

View more of the public safety threats arrested in Minnesota at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, domestic abuse, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

“We are in Minnesota to get criminal illegal aliens off the streets. Just yesterday, DHS law enforcement arrested pedophiles, domestic abusers, and armed assailants,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on Minnesota sanctuary politicians to work with us, let us into their jails, so our officers can safely arrest these criminals before they are released onto the streets. If we work together, we can make America safe again.”

Some of the criminals arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Roberto De Leon-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for second-degree criminal sexual conduct—contact under 14 and convicted of conspiracy to transport aliens within the U.S.

Thao Pao Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, theft, auto theft, possession of drugs, terroristic threats, possession of burglary tools, burglary, domestic abuse, identity theft, possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle, intentionally pointing firearm at a person, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Philip Adjoko a criminal illegal alien from Ghana convicted for second-degree assault—dangerous weapon.

Luis Amigon-Dominguez a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for second-degree assault—dangerous weapon and criminal re-entry of an aggravated felon alien into the United States after removal.

Javier Alexander Ramirez-Llumiquinga, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for two DWIs and another DWI pending with the Dakota County District Court in Hastings, MN.

# # #