WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests More Vicious Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Robbers

70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including those convicted of aggravated child rape, robbery, and sexual assault.

“The American people gave President Trump a mandate, and that was to make America safe again by removing public safety threats from our streets and neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, federal law enforcement arrested pedophiles, violent assailants, and robbers from our communities. If you come to our country illegally, break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return.”

Yesterday’s arrests of criminal illegal aliens include:

Ramos Ciprian Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child in Dallam County, Texas.

Misael Espinosa, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted of lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child in Dixie Country, Florida.

Manuel De Jesus Severino-Brito, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic convicted of sexual assault in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Robert Kuta, a criminal illegal alien from Mauritania convicted of burglary, robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in Richmond, Virginia.

Walter Jeovany Coto-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of robbery in Pasadena, California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #