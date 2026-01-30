ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Rape of an Autistic Child in California

This criminal illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden administration in January 2025 days before President Trump took office and secured our border

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of Enrique Bautista Vasquez, a violent criminal illegal alien from Mexico charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and rape after he allegedly coerced an autistic child into his home and sexually abused her on New Year’s Eve.



According to local reports, the Cathedral City Police Department in California arrested Vasquez following an investigation of the violent crime which occurred over New Year’s Eve. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was a 14-year-old autistic girl.

On the night of the attack, she was walking when Vasquez allegedly encountered her, lured her behind a business center for an unspecified amount of time and then into his apartment, where he proceeded to rape and sodomize the young girl. A medical examination supported the sexual assault allegation, as well as blood on the attacker’s bedsheets and a pair of the girl’s boots found in his closet.

“This depraved illegal alien raped and sodomized a child with autism. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE took swift action to lodge a detainer with authorities to ensure this child rapist is NOT released onto our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee Governor Newsom and his California sanctuary politicians will cooperate and turn this scumbag over to ICE. The state of California has released more than 3,700 violent criminals onto the streets to perpetrate more crimes and victimize more Americans.”

Local police said Vasquez was also in possession of fraudulent immigration documents including a Social Security card and federal Permanent Resident card.

Vasquez was encountered by Border Patrol on December 16, 2024, after he illegally entered the United States at an unknown time or location. He has a final order of removal also dated December 16, 2024. He was removed. He then re-entered the country illegally and was released by the Biden administration on January 2, 2025, days before President Trump took office and secured our border.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

