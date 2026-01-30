DHS Celebrates One Year of the Laken Riley Act

More than 21,400 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested with Laken Riley Act crimes

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes the one-year anniversary of the Laken Riley Act, the first piece of legislation signed by President Trump on January 29, 2025.

The Laken Riley Act mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury. ICE arrested more than 21,400 illegal aliens with Laken Riley Act crimes.

The law is named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by an illegal alien from Venezuela and member of Tren de Aragua, who was previously arrested and released into the U.S. under the Biden administration in September 2022. He was previously arrested by NYPD for acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and RELEASED back into American neighborhoods. He then went on to commit the heinous murder of Laken Riley.

“Thank you, President Trump, for signing the Laken Riley Act,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration. Now, these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country. We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice. I am so proud of what our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove these criminals from America’s streets.”

Yorisane Lazo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide willful kill with weapon, robbery, and robbery street strong-arm.

Antonio Quintana-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of rape and illegal entry.

Nathaniel Antoney Sterling, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of sexual assault – carnal abuse. He was also charged for resisting an officer, domestic abuse, possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Varun Datta, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted of four counts of sexual assault, resisting an officer, and driving under the influence of liquor. He was also charged with shoplifting, trespassing, and battery.

Sergio Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of 17 COUNTS of larceny, two counts of burglary, two counts of selling cocaine, and resisting an officer, vehicle theft, fraud, and robbery.

Jersson Andrey Poveda Delgado, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer and charged with battery.

Yaser Garcia Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit the offense of manufacturing and distributing heroin, trespassing, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was also charged with domestic violence, assault, and obstructing police.

Jorby Joel Escuraina-Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Santos Chim-Diego, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of resisting an officer, aggravated assault on an officer, and driving under the influence of liquor. He was also charged with cruelty toward a child, assault, domestic violence, and battery.

Omar Barojas-Arenas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of kidnapping and drug possession and charged with burglary and larceny.

Hamid Abdulimam Al Nassar, a criminal illegal alien from Iraq, convicted of procuring for a prostitute who is a minor, possession of narcotics equipment, larceny, and drug possession. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, embezzlement, and fraud.

Avelino Lage-Caro, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of cocaine possession, selling cocaine, and possession of a weapon. He was also charged with larceny.

Luz Brisseida Ramirez-Leal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of cruelty towards a child.

