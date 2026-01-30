Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium Returns to WVC for Its Fifth Year with a Standout Lineup of Industry Leaders

Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, Dr. Michele Drake Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium Panel 2026

The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium marks its fifth year at WVC with three high impact sessions led by respected veterinary industry leaders.

This is our fifth year producing the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, and I truly believe it’s our best year yet.” — Carlin Guidi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium returns to the Western Veterinary Conference for its fifth year, bringing together an exceptional lineup of speakers and panelists for what is shaping up to be the strongest program yet. Designed for current and aspiring veterinary practice owners, the symposium delivers practical leadership lessons, real world insights, and candid conversations from top performing experts across the veterinary industry.“This is our fifth year producing the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, and I truly believe it’s our best year yet,” said Carlin Guidi, Head of Marketing at GeniusVets. “The depth of these talks and the caliber of this panel create a rare opportunity for practice owners to learn directly from leaders who are actively shaping the future of veterinary medicine. These sessions are honest, practical, and designed to leave attendees confident and better equipped for ownership.”Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to learn leadership lessons from top performing industry experts during a curated, three session program, including the introduction of The Veterinary Practice Ownership Academy and Mastermind: A Panel Discussion.Featured SessionsThe Mindset and Traits of a Successful Practice Owner and Team: Dr. Michele Drake and Dr. Mark de WoldeDrawing from decades of experience building and leading respected veterinary practices, this session explores the core traits that drive long term success. Attendees will learn how optimism, decisiveness, and progress focused action fuel growth, while passion and presence strengthen team culture and client relationships.Marketing Made Measurable: The Simple Way to Track What Works: David Hall A practical, no fluff session that breaks down how veterinary practices can track what is actually working in their marketing. David shares simple, actionable steps to focus efforts on the strategies that drive real results and measurable growth.Introducing The Veterinary Practice Ownership Academy and Mastermind: A Panel DiscussionThis expertly curated panel brings together leaders in veterinary medicine, finance, law, and professional advocacy to share candid insights on ownership, growth, and decision making. Attendees will gain perspective on how to align strategy, resources, and leadership to achieve both professional goals and personal aspirations.ModeratorDavid Hall, VP of Product Strategy, GeniusVetsPanelists- Dr. Michele Drake, Founder, The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and Co founder of GeniusVets- Dr. Mark de Wolde, Co Founder and Chief Medical Officer, myVETgroup- Peter H. Tanella, Chair, National Veterinary Law Group at Mandelbaum Barrett PC- John Chalk, Founder, Trinity Portfolio Advisors- Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, President, American Veterinary Medical Association- Dr. Parva Bezrutczyk, President Elect, American Animal Hospital Association and Co Owner, Arizona Animal Wellness CenterNow in its fifth year, the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium has become a cornerstone event at WVC, known for its thoughtful programming, respected speakers, and commitment to supporting the next generation of veterinary leaders.The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium concludes with a cocktail hour beginning at 6:00 PM, giving attendees the opportunity to network, meet the speakers, and continue the conversation in a relaxed setting. During the cocktail hour, a special GeniusVets and LifeLearn announcement will be shared, making this a can’t miss moment for those focused on the future of veterinary practice ownership. RSVP is encouraged for WVC attendees interested in practice ownership, leadership development, and long term success.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is a veterinary marketing and engagement company focused on improving pet health by connecting pet owners with trusted veterinarians and reliable, vet-authored information. GeniusVets equips independent practices with tools and content that helps to both strengthen client relationships and support sustainable growth. Learn more at www.geniusvets.com About LifeLearn, Inc.LifeLearn provides digital marketing and client communication solutions for veterinary practices, including websites, search marketing, social media management, automated communications, educational content, and AI-powered chat. Learn more at www.lifelearn.com

