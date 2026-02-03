Upper East Side Physician Dr. Peter Balazs Reports Growing Demand for Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Among NYC Men

Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC Logo

Dr. Peter Balazs, a board-certified physician at Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC, reports rising demand for medically supervised ED treatment in Manhattan.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Peter Balazs, a board-certified physician practicing on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, has announced a significant increase in men seeking professional treatment for erectile dysfunction at the Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC (https://www.erectiledysfunctioncenternyc.com). According to Dr. Balazs, the rise reflects changing attitudes around men’s health, along with increased awareness that erectile dysfunction is often treatable with the right medical approach.

“In my practice, we’re seeing men take a more proactive role in addressing sexual health concerns rather than dismissing them or suffering in silence,” said Dr. Balazs. “Men are recognizing that erectile dysfunction can be influenced by many underlying factors — and that effective, medically supervised solutions exist.”

Dr. Balazs notes that stress, cardiovascular health, hormonal changes, metabolic conditions, medication side effects, and lifestyle factors such as weight gain and inactivity are all contributing to a broader population of men experiencing erectile difficulties. He has also observed that men are seeking care earlier, often viewing ED as a quality-of-life issue rather than an inevitable part of aging.

At the Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC, located on the Upper East Side, Dr. Balazs offers a comprehensive, physician-led approach to diagnosis and treatment. Each patient undergoes a detailed evaluation designed to identify contributing medical or physiological factors before any treatment is recommended.

Services offered at the center include customized erectile dysfunction treatment plans, prescription oral medications, penile injection therapies, hormone evaluation and testosterone optimization, regenerative-based therapies, and medical weight management when appropriate. For men with complex concerns, combination treatment strategies may be used to improve blood flow, tissue response, and overall sexual performance.

“Our goal is not simply to provide a temporary solution,” Dr. Balazs explained. “We focus on addressing the root causes that may be impacting erectile function so patients can experience consistent, reliable improvement.”

Dr. Balazs also emphasizes the importance of medical oversight when treating ED, noting that self-prescribed treatments or online medications may overlook serious health issues. Erectile dysfunction, he explains, can sometimes serve as an early indicator of cardiovascular or metabolic conditions that benefit from timely intervention.

As interest in men’s sexual wellness continues to grow, Dr. Balazs expects demand for evidence-based ED treatment to remain strong throughout New York City. His Upper East Side practice is designed to offer discretion, professionalism, and individualized care in a setting that prioritizes patient comfort and trust.

About Dr. Peter Balazs

Dr. Peter Balazs is a board-certified physician specializing in men’s sexual health and erectile dysfunction treatment. He serves patients at the Erectile Dysfunction Center of NYC on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where he provides personalized, medically guided care focused on restoring confidence, performance, and overall male wellness.

