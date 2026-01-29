Submit Release
California Supreme Court strikes down Huntington Beach voter ID law

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to allow a city to require voters to show photo identification at the polls, striking down a law that had taken effect after the city’s voters approved it nearly two years ago. But the issue may soon be before voters statewide.

