ALE agents seize weapon of mass destruction in illegal nightclub investigation

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division has charged nine people with a total of 68 charges following a monthslong investigation into an illegal business in Raleigh.

After receiving a tip about illegal activity at Blue Vibes, 4904 Atlantic Ave., ALE initiated an investigation into the business, which was operating as an illegal nightclub. During the investigation, undercover ALE special agents entered the establishment on multiple occasions and noted several ABC violations, including the sale of alcoholic beverages without permits. Agents reported that 200 to 250 patrons were inside Blue Vibes during each visit.

Special agents identified those involved in the operation and determined the individuals have a history of operating illegal businesses and nightclubs where people have been shot and injured on multiple occasions. In 2022 and 2024, ALE conducted search warrants at the illegal business’s previous location on Spring Forest Road.

Agents also identified an employee, Jeffery Lynch, who was arrested in 2020 following a deadly shooting at StarBar in Raleigh. Lynch was later charged with murder and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, ALE agents and the Raleigh Police Department executed a search warrant at Blue Vibes and arrested eight individuals. Agents seized two firearms, 11.5 gallons of liquor, 401 bottles of beer and wine, and $1,263 in cash.

The following people were arrested and charged with:

Thomas Hugh Alston, 51, of Durham, charged with two misdemeanors.

Austin Andrew Beltre, 23, of Knightdale, charged with six misdemeanors.

JaQuell Trevonte Harrell, 24, of Raleigh, charged with eight misdemeanors.

Jeffery Steven Lynch, 41, of Apex, charged with six misdemeanors.

Milagros Bonilla Ortega, 50, of Raleigh, charged with 16 misdemeanors.

Yandel Ortega, 20, of Raleigh, charged with six misdemeanors.

Krystle Peralta, 22, of Knightdale, charged with 14 misdemeanors.

Amaury Salvador Gonzales Rodriguez, 39, of Raleigh, charged with six misdemeanors.



Agents discovered that Elvin David Beltre, 50, of Knightdale, along with Milagros Ortega and Rodriguez, were the organizers of the illegal operation. Beltre was not at Blue Vibes the night of the search warrant.

On Jan. 27, ALE conducted a search warrant at Elvin Beltre’s residence at 5209 Friarwood Way in Knightdale. Agents seized three firearms, including a weapon of mass destruction identified as a "Glock switch," and documents establishing Beltre’s ownership of Blue Vibes. A Glock switch is a small conversion device that, when attached to a Glock handgun, enables the firearm to function as a fully automatic weapon.

As of Jan. 29, warrants are out for Elvin Beltre’s arrest for the following charges:

Felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Misdemeanor conspiracy

Misdemeanor aid and abet

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are forthcoming.

# # #