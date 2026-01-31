Court Records Confirm Oliveira Civil Claims Against Dr. Gbolahan (Bo) Okubadejo Were Withdrawn or Dismissed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Court records confirm that the civil claims asserted in the Oliveira matter against Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, also professionally referenced as Dr. Bo Okubadejo, were withdrawn or dismissed with prejudice and did not survive judicial review.In the Oliveira matter, the court required compliance with New York’s mandatory attorney-certification rules under CPLR §130-1.1. Rather than certify the claims when prompted by the court, the plaintiff withdrew them, and the claims were dismissed with prejudice, permanently barring them from being refiled.As a result, there are no pending claims or findings of wrongdoing against Dr. Okubadejo arising from the Oliveira matter or any related allegations.A public record summarizing the final disposition is available here:Case number is 150949/2020.Legal Contact:Mandelbaum Barrett PC3 Becker Farm RoadRoseland, NJ 07068Michael Kivowitz | Partner(973) 327-6603mkivowitz@mblawfirm.comNew York Office570 Lexington Avenue, 21st FloorNew York, NY 10022This release is issued to ensure accuracy regarding the final legal disposition of the matter previously referenced in media coverage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.