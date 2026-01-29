Saskatoon Receives $1.85 Million to Strengthen Community Safety

CANADA, January 29 - Released on January 29, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing in community safety in Saskatoon through continued support for the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative.

In 2025-26, the province is investing nearly $6 million as part of government's ongoing commitment to hire approximately 100 new frontline officers across Saskatchewan through the SCAN enforcement initiative that was first announced in fall 2024.

"Our government is committed to supporting community safety in Saskatoon and communities across the province," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "This investment ensures local police services have the officers they need to respond to community needs and help keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure."

As part of this initiative, the Saskatoon Police Service will receive $1.85 million to support the recruitment and retention of approximately 24 officers, helping to enhance frontline policing capacity and improve response times across the city.

"This funding helps strengthen frontline policing capacity in Saskatoon and supports the important work being done every day to keep our neighbourhoods and business districts safe," Mayor of Saskatoon Cynthia Block said. "Investments like this support officer recruitment and retention and reinforce the shared responsibility we have across all orders of government to promote community safety."

"Provincial support through the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods initiative is a meaningful investment in public safety for Saskatoon," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Cameron McBride said. "It strengthens our ability to deliver the full spectrum of policing, from community-focused, restorative engagement to complex investigations, while allowing us to maintain focused attention on violent crime, high-risk offenders, and social disorder. We are grateful for the government's partnership as we work to keep our neighbourhoods safe places to live, work, and raise families."

The Government of Saskatchewan values its strong partnership with the Saskatoon Police Service and municipal police services throughout the province, which play a critical role in maintaining public safety for Saskatchewan citizens.

By investing in additional frontline officers and supporting local policing partners, the province is strengthening community safety by enhancing response capabilities and ensuring officers can attend more calls for service to help create safer neighbourhoods for Saskatchewan citizens.

-30-

For more information, contact: