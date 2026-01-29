Energy and Resources Minister Promotes Saskatchewan Mining and Energy in Western Canada

CANADA, January 29 - Released on January 29, 2026

Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry is promoting Saskatchewan as a leading destination for mining and energy investment during a multi-day visit to British Columbia and Alberta focused on strengthening export access, infrastructure and interprovincial cooperation.

“Saskatchewan is a global leader in resource development, and our focus is on supporting growth, investment and good-paying jobs,” Beaudry said. “That means working with partners to move our resources to market more efficiently.”

On January 25, Beaudry met with western provincial and northern territorial counterparts at the Western Mining Ministers Summit in Vancouver. Saskatchewan helped lead discussions on economic corridors and shared infrastructure, including connections to ports on the northwest coast, Hudson Bay and Grays Bay. Ministers signed a memorandum of understanding committing to avoid unnecessary delays to major natural resource projects as they work toward a Western Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy.

“As Canada’s largest primary producer of critical minerals, Saskatchewan has an important role to play in building reliable supply chains,” Beaudry said.

On January 26, Beaudry attended AME Roundup, a leading mineral exploration conference, where he met with resource companies and toured a lithium processing facility operated by Saltworks Technologies Inc. Saltworks and EMP Metals Corp. are developing Project Aurora, a lithium refining demonstration plant in southeastern Saskatchewan supported through the province’s Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive.

The minister also visited the Port of Vancouver, a key gateway for Saskatchewan exports. As production grows across sectors including potash, energy products and critical minerals, reliable port capacity remains essential to reaching global markets.

Beaudry concluded the trip in Calgary on January 28 with meetings focused on Saskatchewan’s oil and gas sector and the province’s goal of increasing production to 600,000 barrels per day by 2030.

“Saskatchewan producers continue to invest and innovate responsibly,” Beaudry said. “Our government will keep working with industry to ensure the sector remains competitive for the long term.”

-30-

For more information, contact: