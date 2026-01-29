Dine & Discover Event Offers Real Estate Valuation Insights from Palm Beach County Appraiser Dorothy Jacks

Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County Property Appraiser

Attendees gained practical insights into property valuation, tax assessments, and local real estate trends from Palm Beach County’s Property Appraiser.

Events like these give our clients the tools and confidence to navigate complex financial topics, such as real estate valuation, with clarity and peace of mind,” — Peter Blatt, founder of Center For Asset Management.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 28th, the Center For Asset Management hosted a well-attended Dine & Discover event, drawing over 70 clients and community members eager to learn about the complexities of real estate valuation. The featured speaker, Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, delivered a comprehensive presentation titled “Valuing One of Your Largest Assets: Understanding How to Value Real Estate.”The Dine & Discover series was created to provide clients with direct access to expert knowledge on issues that matter most in retirement planning. These events empower attendees to make sound, informed decisions by connecting them with respected professionals in fields such as real estate, tax law, healthcare, and investment management.Dorothy Jacks shared her expertise on the property appraisal process, answered pressing questions about assessments and tax implications, and discussed current real estate trends impacting Palm Beach County. Attendees left with a deeper understanding of how property valuations are determined and how these valuations affect their financial planning.The Center For Asset Management is dedicated to curating a roster of outside speakers who bring real-world experience and specialized knowledge to every Dine & Discover event. Presenters are carefully selected for their credentials, relevance, and ability to deliver actionable advice to those approaching or enjoying retirement.“Events like these give our clients the tools and confidence to navigate complex financial topics, such as real estate valuation, with clarity and peace of mind,” said Peter Blatt, founder of Center For Asset Management. “We are grateful to Dorothy Jacks for sharing her expertise and helping our community make better decisions.”About Center For Asset ManagementCenter For Asset Management was founded in 2008 by Peter Blatt, J.D., LL.M., to help clients make informed financial decisions to ensure a sound retirement. Guided by our mission, we provide personalized financial planning, investment management, and educational resources to empower individuals as they approach and enjoy retirement. If you are nearing retirement and interested in learning more about financial planning, call Lauren Linn at (561) 625-0900, x-104 to schedule a personal appointment with Peter Blatt. To learn more about our firm and how we can help you prepare for retirement, visit our website at www.CF-AM.com

