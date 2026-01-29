Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on Cycle House, DC’s First Net-Zero All-Affordable Housing Community

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on Cycle House, an 18-unit, all-affordable housing community in Ward 5’s Truxton Circle neighborhood. The project is the first net-zero 100% affordable housing project in the District.

“This is the second Green Bank housing project we’re celebrating in two weeks, reminding us what’s possible when we combine our housing goals and our sustainability goals,” said Mayor Bowser. “Cycle House is transforming a once-vacant lot and delivering deeply affordable homes in a way that meets the needs of this neighborhood.”

Cycle House is a joint venture between Urban Green LLC, Heleos LLC, and VNV Development. The project has received substantial support from the District. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development provided a 99-year ground lease; the Department of Housing and Community Development provided $1.3 million in 9% low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) and DC LIHTC; and the DC Green Bank provided $2 million of the construction financing. The housing units, which include 5 studio, 11 one-bedroom, 1 two-bedroom, and 1 three-bedroom, are reserved for households making 30%-60% of the Median Family Income (MFI).­­

The name “Cycle House” reflects the plan to include bicycle amenities designed to maximize the ease of cycling for building residents. The bicycle-friendly living environment will provide free bicycle storage for each unit, along with a bicycle-friendly elevator allowing residents to ride seamlessly from their front door to street level.

“Mayor Bowser’s commitment to making sustainable housing accessible to all persons, regardless of income, made this project possible,” said Mark James, Founder and President of Urban Green. “Combining net-zero energy, green design, and affordable housing was once an aspiration – now it’s a reality.”

The innovative net-zero building will produce at least as much energy as it consumes each year by harnessing solar energy from a rooftop solar installation and a rear solar parking canopy, and by utilizing fuel cells. With the support of DC Green Bank, Cycle House is delivering affordability and resilience as the first net-zero mixed-use building in DC. This project shows the benefits of investing in efficiency and solar energy upgrades, saving money for both building owners and residents.

In 2018, Mayor Bowser signed into law the District of Columbia Green Finance Authority Establishment Act, making Washington, DC the first city in the United States to establish a green bank. DC Green Bank mobilizes private investment to provide gap financing, remove upfront costs and maximize the impact of public investments in energy efficient buildings, clean energy, and inclusive economic growth. This in turn helps to create local jobs and spur economic growth, deliver affordable housing, reduce residents’ utility costs, improve stormwater resilience, and meet the District’s sustainability and resilience goals.

“Cycle House shows how visionary developers and lenders can partner together to set new standards for resilience and energy efficiency,” said Brandi Colander, CEO of DC Green Bank. “DC Green Bank’s investments are building a more resilient future for DC, while also delivering affordable homes and opportunity for residents.”

Cycle House is emblematic of the creative housing projects delivered under Mayor Bowser’s leadership. For years, the site was a vacant, District-owned lot, but the Bowser Administration remained determined to put the space to productive use. The project was planned with the surrounding neighborhood in mind, with a density and design to match surrounding buildings. The project received unanimous support from the local Advisory Neighborhood Commission. Smaller scale projects like Cycle House have helped the District create more affordable housing projects across DC.

This project builds on the Bowser Administration’s broader affordable housing record across all eight wards. Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District has combined historic investments with smart policy reforms to expand housing opportunities citywide. In her 11 years as mayor, Mayor Bowser has invested over $1.4 billion into the Housing Production Trust Fund, the District’s main tool for affordable housing production. And the Mayor surpassed her goal of delivering 36,000 new homes by 2025 ahead of schedule, and will soon surpass her goal of producing 12,000 affordable homes.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser