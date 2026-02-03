Rezku Announces Fully Managed Marketing Platform To Help Restaurants Grow

Marketing works best when it’s connected directly to what’s happening at the point of sale.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezku , a powerful restaurant POS system built by hospitality experts to streamline front and back-of-house operations, today announced plans to launch a fully managed marketing platform designed specifically for independent and small restaurant operators.Built to work seamlessly with Rezku Point of Sale, the new platform helps restaurants turn daily transactions into customer growth without requiring operators to manage multiple tools, vendors or systems.Independent restaurants continue to face rising costs, labor shortages and increasing dependence on third-party platforms that reduce already-thin margins. Rezku’s marketing platform extends its POS into a single, integrated system for both operations and demand generation, giving operators greater control over guest relationships and revenue.“Marketing works best when it’s connected directly to what’s happening at the point of sale,” said Paul Katsch, CEO of Rezku. “We wanted to give our restaurant partners an advantage to grow in the marketplace. Rezku consults with restaurant operators on their digital marketing, and does all the heavy lifting to complete it with less overwhelm.”Unlike standalone marketing tools, Rezku’s platform uses real transaction data from its POS to power automated customer acquisition and retention. The fully managed service includes:• Conversion-Optimized Restaurant Website: A professionally built, fully branded website optimized for SEO, local search and conversion, with hosting, security, Google indexing and ongoing customization included.• Improved Google Visibility: Tools to optimize Google Business Profiles, manage reviews and convert search traffic into direct orders.• Commission-Free Online Ordering: Direct pickup and delivery ordering with smart upselling to increase average order size while keeping more revenue.• Automated Email and SMS Marketing: Bounce-back texts, birthday and anniversary promotions and messaging triggered by real customer behavior.• Integrated Loyalty Rewards Program: Loyalty rewards across POS, online ordering, kiosks and QR codes, configurable using points, dollars, discounts or menu items.• Gift Cards and In-Store Marketing: Branded gift cards and in-store materials designed to drive repeat visits, fully tracked through the POS.All features are natively integrated with Rezku Point of Sale, eliminating the need for manual data syncing or third-party integrations.Based on recent industry data, roughly half of restaurant operators report declining customer traffic or the need to actively drive demand through new marketing and promotions. At the same time, nearly half of operators face labor shortages that limit their ability to meet existing demand. Rezku’s platform is designed to address both challenges by helping restaurants generate repeat business while reducing manual marketing effort.Rezku plans to roll out the marketing platform in phases and is currently accepting signups for an early access waitlist. Restaurants on the waitlist will receive product updates, discounted pricing and priority onboarding.To join the restaurant marketing waitlist, visit here About Rezku:Rezku is a restaurant technology company focused on helping independent restaurants operate efficiently and grow sustainably. Built by hospitality experts, Rezku Point of Sale combines ease of use, operational reliability and white-glove customer service to support restaurants across dine-in, takeout, delivery and bar operations.

