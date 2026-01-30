Butchertown Clinical Trials Celebrates Milestone 25th FDA Approval

Butchertown Clinical Trials Facility Mark Prussian Butchertown Clinical Trials logo

Independent Clinical Trial Site Grows Through Excellence In Trial Compliance

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butchertown Clinical Trials Celebrates Milestone 25th FDA ApprovalTenpoint Therapeutics Receives FDA Approval for YUVEZZI™ to Treat PresbyopiaButchertown Clinical Trials, a leading independent ophthalmic research site in Louisville, Kentucky, is proud to announce a significant milestone: its 25th U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The latest achievement stems from the site’s pivotal work supporting the approval of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution), developed by Tenpoint Therapeutics for the treatment of presbyopia.“When we launched Butchertown Clinical Trials a decade ago as a spin-off from The Eye Care Institute , we could not have imagined reaching this level of impact,” said Mark Prussian, CEO and Co-Founder. “Participating in nearly 500 ophthalmic clinical trials, our team has helped bring innovative treatments to patients affected by glaucoma, dry eye disease, presbyopia, eye pain, and many other conditions—while advancing the frontiers of ophthalmic science and artificial intelligence.”Butchertown Clinical Trials partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct scientifically rigorous studies that evaluate emerging eye treatments and therapies. The data generated by its trials play a critical role in helping sponsors secure FDA approval for novel medications that improve patients’ vision and quality of life.The YUVEZZI clinical trials were originally conducted in collaboration with Visus Therapeutics, which was acquired by Tenpoint Therapeutics in 2024. According to Tenpoint, YUVEZZI is the first dual-agent, presbyopia-correcting eye drop intentionally formulated for enhanced durability, tolerability, and safety. The once-daily drop begins to work within 30 minutes and provides up to 10 hours of improved near vision.“Butchertown Clinical Trials remains steadfast in its mission to advance the future of ophthalmic care through disciplined adherence to clinical trial standards,” Prussian added.Butchertown Clinical Trials is an affiliate of The Eye Care Institute and is recognized as the largest ophthalmic clinical trial site in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.