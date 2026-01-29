Zion Health Launches Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White for Powerful, Clean Odor Protection

Zion Health CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White, shown with natural wood and citrus elements reflecting its warm, pheromone-infused scent profile. Ingredient highlights of CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White.

Zion Health introduces CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White, an aluminum-free, pheromone-infused deodorant with all-over odor protection.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. introduces CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White , a clean, aluminum-free deodorant formulated to deliver long-lasting 360° odor protection while keeping skin comfortable and balanced. Featuring a pheromone-infused fragrance and naturally derived ingredients, this deodorant cream offers a skin-forward way to stay fresh and confident throughout the day.Zion Health’s CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White blends ionic clay minerals, magnesium, arrowroot powder, and baking soda to help neutralize odor-causing bacteria and support reliable, all-over protection. Designed for use across the body, including feet, belly button, and skin folds, the cream applies smoothly without residue and features a Santal White scent of warm spices, soft woods, and a touch of citrus zest that is infused with pheromones to uplift mood and boost confidence.Key Benefits of CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White:● Aluminum-Free: A safe alternative to conventional deodorants that contain aluminum-based compounds.● Sulfate-Free: Gentle on your skin, free of harsh chemicals.● Paraben-Free: No artificial preservatives, perfect for sensitive skin.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Phthalate-Free: Formulated without phthalates commonly used in synthetic fragrances.● Ionic Clay Mineral Infused: Contains 57 trace minerals known for their ability to neutralize toxins and bacteria.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.● Pheromone Infused: Designed to support confidence with a subtle, mood-enhancing fragrance experience.The deodorant cream’s carefully selected ingredients work together to provide effective odor control while supporting skin comfort. Ionic Clay Minerals and Magnesium Hydroxide help neutralize odor-causing bacteria without disrupting the skin’s natural pH, while Baking Soda supports pH balance. Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil hydrate, soothe, and protect the skin for lasting comfort.Ingredient Features:● Ionic Clay Minerals: Known for their natural odor-neutralizing properties by binding to bacteria and toxins.● Magnesium Hydroxide: Helps combat odor-causing bacteria while maintaining a balanced skin environment.● Baking Soda: Naturally balances pH and supports the skin’s defense against odor.● Shea Butter: Moisturizes and soothes the skin, reducing potential irritation.● Jojoba Oil: Regulates sebum production and strengthens the skin’s barrier against irritants and bacteria.How to Use:For optimal results, apply a pea sized amount of CLAYDRY™ deodorant cream to clean, dryskin. Reapply as needed throughout the day. For external use only.Full Ingredient List:Aqua (Purified Water), Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sorbitol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Magnesium Hydroxide, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Zinc Ricinoleate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Santal White Fragrance, 1,2-Hexanediol and Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Xylityl Sesquicaprylate, Panthenol, Allantoin, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil*, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract*, Achillea Millefolium (Yarrow) Flower Extract*, Clay Minerals (Ionic).*Organic ingredients.About Zion Health Inc.:Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the transformative powers of ionic clay minerals, we craft innovative solutions designed to enhance the health and wellness of your skin, body, and hair. By combining nature’s best with cutting-edge technology, our products deliver effective care for everyday essentials.For more information or to purchase CLAYDRY™ Whole Body Deodorant Cream – Santal White, visit Zion Health’s website.For Media Inquiries, Contact:

