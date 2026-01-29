Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement on Upcoming Colorado River Meeting

Phoenix, AZ – Tomorrow, Governor Katie Hobbs will travel to Washington, DC to meet with governors and water policy professionals from the Upper and Lower Basin states and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to discuss ongoing Colorado River negotiations. Ahead of her travel, Governor Hobbs released the following statement: “The Colorado River is at a pivotal moment, and the status quo is not sustainable; the stakes couldn’t be higher. I am going to Washington because I believe a path forward is still possible. I appreciate Secretary Burgum convening Basin state governors for this conversation after my calls for stronger federal engagement. That level of leadership is necessary, overdue, and essential if we are going to break the logjam and reach a durable agreement. “The Colorado River water sustains millions of families, supports Tribal nations, and generates critical hydropower at Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams that keeps lights on and economies running across the West. Arizona is a leader in common sense water conservation policies and we are at the table and ready to compromise, but every state that relies on the Colorado River must share in its protection, not the Lower Basin alone. I will not accept a deal that endangers the advanced manufacturing and agricultural economy that is vital to our country’s national security or shortchanges Arizona farmers, businesses, and families. “Arizona is the beating heart of America’s reshoring, reindustrialization, and pursuit of AI dominance. Arizona manufactures the most advanced semiconductor chips in the western hemisphere. Arizona produces 90% of America’s winter leafy greens. Phoenix is one of the top markets in the world for data centers. We are a leader in advanced manufacturing, including the aerospace and defense industries. This deal should reflect, not undermine, this reality and shared priorities between myself and the Trump Administration. By striking a deal that protects Arizona’s fair share of Colorado River water, we can continue to onshore critical supply chains and ensure our country’s strength for the next 100 years. I look forward to making these points to Secretary Burgum and my fellow governors, and highlighting what is at stake in Colorado River negotiations for the people of Arizona and our country.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.