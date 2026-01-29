Jalonni Blackshear Pleads Guilty to the Murder of his Wife and Daughter

January 29, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On Jan. 27, 2026, in front of Anchorage Superior Court Judge Garton, Jalonni Blackshear pled guilty to two counts of murder for the deaths of his wife Raechyl Blackshear and his 14-year-old daughter, J.B.

The charges stemmed from actions taken by Blackshear after a March 30, 2022, report by J.B. that she had been sexually abused. J.B. reported sexual abuse, but would not disclose the perpetrator. The primary suspect was her father, Blackshear.

Immediately after the report, Blackshear contacted Raechyl and convinced her to bring J.B. to the police station to recant her story. On April 3rd, 2022, Raechyl took J.B. to the Anchorage Police Department and attempted to have her recant her statement. That was the last day anyone from law enforcement saw Raechyl or J.B. Raechyl never returned to work and J.B. never returned to school.

On April 6th, 2022, Blackshear flew out of the Anchorage airport and sent a resignation letter to his employer at the Alaska Department of Corrections. On April 14th, 2022, Raechyl and Blackshear’s phones were tracked to Virginia and Maryland. It appeared that Raechyl and J.B. were still communicating with friends and family members via text and social media, so it was believed that Raechyl and J.B. were with Blackshear.

On April 15th, 2022, Raechyl failed to show up for a scheduled medical appointment. APD responded to the Blackshear residence where both Raechyl and J.B. were found deceased in an upstairs bedroom from gunshot wounds to the head.

Blackshear had entered the family home on the early morning hours of April 4, 2022 and murdered Raechyl and J.B.. Blackshear used their digital devices and their shared Apple iCloud account to pretend to be both Raechyl and J.B. after their murders.

On May 5, 2022, Blackshear was indicted on charges of Murder in the First and Second Degree for the deaths of Raechyl Blackshear and J.B., and on counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Incest. He also faced charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Forgery.

Pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, on Jan. 27, 2026, Blackshear pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree for the death of Raechyl Blackshear and Murder in the Second Degree for the death of J.B. He agreed to a sentence of 75 years for each murder to be served consecutive for a total sentence of 150 years. Blackshear also signed an affidavit admitting that he knew he was the prime suspect in the sexual abuse of J.B. and that his shooting of both Raechyl and J.B. was unprovoked. The remaining charges were dismissed. Sentencing is set for June 2, 2026 at 2:00 pm in front of Superior Court Judge Garton.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel K. Gernat and Assistant District Attorney Julia McCartney of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. The Anchorage Police Department’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) and Homicide Unit conducted the investigation. The lead detectives were (Ret.) Detective Jack Kleinsmith and Detective Brendan Lee.

Contact Assistant District Attorney Rachel K Gernat at rachel.gernat@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6300.

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.