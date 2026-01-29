Center For Asset Management Hosts Annual Dine and Discover, Donates to Quantum House

CFAM's annual Dine & Discover event raises funds and collects donations for Quantum House, supporting families with children undergoing medical treatment.

We are grateful to support Quantum House,” said Peter Blatt, President of the Center For Asset Management. “Together with our clients, we help provide comfort to families when they need it most.” — Peter Blatt

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach Gardens, FL – December 2025 – Center For Asset Management proudly hosted its annual December Dine & Discover event, bringing together clients, colleagues, and friends for a night of celebration and giving. Each year, the Center For Asset Management selects a local charity to support, and this year, Quantum House was chosen as the beneficiary.Quantum House, a caring home for families with children undergoing medical treatment in Palm Beach County, received an outpouring of support from the CFAM community. Clients generously contributed items from Quantum House’s wish list, ensuring families have the comforts and essentials they need during challenging times.Highlighting the evening, Center For Asset Management presented a $2,500 check to Quantum House, furthering its mission to care for families in crisis. A commemorative photo captured the spirit of giving, featuring (L-R): Darren Hardersen, Gina Blatt, David Blatt, Bethany Bartelli of Quantum House, Peter Blatt, Lauren Linn, Malini Sieuraj, and Daniella Clarence.“We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to a cause as impactful as Quantum House,” said Peter Blatt, President of CFAM. “Our clients’ generosity, combined with our company’s donation, will help provide comfort and support to families when they need it most.”CFAM extends warm thanks to all who attended and contributed, making this year’s Dine & Discover a memorable and meaningful success. This event is designed not only as a celebration, but also as an educational opportunity for retirees and those approaching retirement. Attendees learn valuable skills related to charitable giving, such as supporting local organizations through both donations and volunteering. By participating, retirees and potential retirees gain practical experience in making a positive impact on their community while embracing meaningful ways to give back during retirement.For more information about Quantum House, visit www.quantumhouse.org About Center For Asset ManagementCenter For Asset Management was founded in 2008 by Peter Blatt, J.D., LL.M., to help clients make informed financial decisions to ensure a sound retirement. Guided by our mission, we provide personalized financial planning, investment management, and educational resources to empower individuals as they approach and enjoy retirement. If you are nearing retirement and interested in learning more about financial planning, call Lauren Linn at (561) 625-0900, x-104 to schedule a personal appointment with Peter Blatt. To learn more about our firm and how we can help you prepare for retirement, visit our website at www.CF-AM.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.