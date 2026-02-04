7th World Parkinson Congress Heads to Phoenix, Arizona

7th World Parkinson Congress

7th WORLD PARKINSON CONGRESS RETURNS TO USA FOR FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS

The WPC 2026 is a unique meeting allowing for the presentation and discussion of research, treatment and management of Parkinson’s by all the relevant stakeholders.” — Roger Barker, President of the World Parkinson Coalition

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalitionis taking its 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) to Phoenix, Arizona, USA from May 24 – 27, 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center. This upcoming Congress will be the 20th year of the WPC offering this unique and inclusive Parkinson’s event and the first time it’s held in the USA in 10 years.The WPC 2026 will attract more than 4,000 neurologists, basic scientists, nurses, rehabilitation experts, a range of clinicians, people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners who will connect and learn together over four days of discussions and talks on the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices and care programs related to Parkinson’s disease. The Congress’ distinct format enables direct face to face discussions not only on the leading scientific studies and current work but allows for dialogue between participants about real issues facing PwP, potentially shaping future Parkinson’s research, treatment, and care.“The WPC 2026 is a unique meeting allowing for the presentation and discussion of research, treatment and management of Parkinson’s by all the relevant stakeholders” states Roger Barker, President of the World Parkinson Coalition and Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge. “WPC has been providing this totally inclusive and immersive Parkinson’s forum for researchers, health care providers and people with Parkinson’s from all over the world since 2006. The format enables a range and depth of conversations unlike any other Parkinson’s meeting which gives patients access to those behind the scientific and clinical breakthroughs.”WPC 2026 Highlights• Genetic Testing Pavilion – WPC is partnering with the Parkinson’s Foundation’s PD GENEration program to offer Genetic Testing and Genetic Counseling at no cost to WPC delegates living with Parkinson’s Parkinson Ready™ Phoenix program will prepare the hospitality industry and security personnel in Phoenix to welcome WPC delegates• 12 Hot Topics – Breaking news and latest Parkinson’s research• 3 Plenary Sessions– Clinical researchers, basic scientists, people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners learn the latest on new treatments, diagnostic tools, and disease management• More than 800 Scientific Abstracts expected from global delegates• Roundtable session – small group settings with Parkinson’s experts• Exhibit Hall – Cutting-edge technologies in medical practice, new treatments, and more• Controversy sessions, debating key hot topic• Clinical Research Village for people to learn about and engage in clinical research• Wellness Program – A program running alongside the scientific program offering a Renewal Room with exercise and wellness classes, a Care Partner Lounge, Pickleball and Ping Pong Rooms, Support Group Leader Lounge, Film Room, and more. These spaces model how people should be living with Parkinson’s• Networking events – WPC Parkinson’s Performance Lounge, WPC Health Professional Networking, Early Career Investigators Networking, Opening and Closing Ceremonies• WPC Short Film Competition Grand Prize winner and People’s Choice Award both announced at opening ceremony• WPC Song Competition winning song performed at the opening ceremony• Tour de Parkinson: Pedal to Phoenix. 55 cyclists, many who live with Parkinsons, from all over the world will be cycling from various points in North America to Phoenix, Arizona to attend the World Parkinson Congress.100 for 100 Campaign: The WPC 100 for 100 Campaign recently launched to engage 100 Phoenix-area businesses to each contribute $100 in support of local and Arizona-based healthcare students and early-career researchers attending the 7th World Parkinson Congress.With just 100 businesses participating, we can raise $10,000 and provide scholarships for more than 30 Arizonans to attend. If 200 businesses join in, we’ll double the impact and expand these opportunities even further.“The City of Phoenix is elated to be hosting the 7th World Parkinson Congress! As the beacon of collaboration, innovation, and hope in the global fight against Parkinson’s disease, we’re looking forward to this incredibly impactful meeting. We’re committed to making sure our city is “Parkinson Ready” through the training WPC offers to prepare our hospitality industry, police, and others to provide the most welcoming and safe experience here in the Sonoran Desert for all WPC delegates, especially those living with Parkinson’s. Phoenix is ours to share and a place for all to keep, and we cannot wait to welcome the WPC and its attendees” said Ron Price, President and CEO of Visit Phoenix.WPC 2026 is made possible with support from Champion Partners, Supporters, and 100 Organizational Partners globally.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition is a nonprofit organization that provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The World Parkinson Coalitionlaunched in 2004 and has connected a global network of Parkinson’s organizations and individuals who work collectively to share advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while shaping future research, treatment and care.Nearly 20,000 people have participated in a World Parkinson Congress, the WPC 2026 will attract more than 4000 delegates from nearly 60 countries. Learn more about the 7th World Parkinson Congress at: wpc2026.org.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and more than 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s, and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

