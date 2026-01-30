Pow Wow on Parade Secures Executive Order Advancing Altadena and Palisades Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of sustained advocacy, extensive travel, and direct engagement with policymakers, Pow
Wow on Parade (PWOP) has secured critical recovery measures for Altadena and the Palisades through
Executive Order 14308, implemented on January 27, 2026.
PWOP leaders are fire victims themselves and have been nationally recognized for lifesaving and
humanitarian efforts. The organization has received honors from the American Red Cross, Kiwanis, Men
of Distinction, and has been named Carnegie Foundation nominees.
In appreciation for their work during a time of extreme need, community members created a mural
honoring PWOP for the lives saved. PWOP was later selected as Grand Marshal for several parades,
including Sierra Madre, the Native American Parade in Sacramento, and the Martin Luther King Jr.
Parade in South Central Los Angeles, and was awarded a float in the Rose Parade, recognized as Eaton
Fire heroes.
Through partnerships with local organizations and suppliers, PWOP delivered thousands of pounds of
food each week to fire victims following the disaster. The organization also repaired homes and
distributed personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, gasoline, and propane.
PWOP was the only nonprofit authorized to provide food to residents who did not evacuate. During a
30-day embargo beginning January 7, 2025, residents were cut off from gas, propane, water, and
electricity, and those who left their homes were not permitted to return. For many families, PWOP
became a literal lifeline.
“We had to do something because we knew we had to do what was necessary, not what was easy,” said
Peter Roybal, PWOP leader and local contractor.
Fire victims later wrote the song Altadena Strong, created the community mural, and selected PWOP as
Grand Marshal of their parade.
Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/track/2kkDmXV2pXcGDjXgIpfWC6
PWOP is the only nonprofit with direct access to both the White House and the State Capitol,
advocating personally with legislators on behalf of fire victims. These efforts helped shape rebuilding
reforms reflected in Executive Order 14308, including builder self-certification under federal oversight,
waived fees and permits, removal of pre-approval barriers, and expedited reviews without obstruction
by local or state agencies.
PWOP also advocated for oversight of the $3 billion Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, much of which
remains unspent despite more than $800 million raised in the name of fire victims.
PWOP thanks its private, nonprofit, and government partners, and the Administration for standing with
fire victims and advancing meaningful recovery and long-term community rebuilding.
View PWOP PSA:
https://youtu.be/X5qz6dRcy-M
About Pow Wow on Parade
Pow Wow on Parade is a charitable, tax-exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the
Internal Revenue Code.
Tax ID: 92-1923940
Donate: https://www.powwowonparade.org/donate
