Pow Wow on Parade Secures Executive Order Advancing Altadena and Palisades Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of sustained advocacy, extensive travel, and direct engagement with policymakers, PowWow on Parade (PWOP) has secured critical recovery measures for Altadena and the Palisades throughExecutive Order 14308, implemented on January 27, 2026.PWOP leaders are fire victims themselves and have been nationally recognized for lifesaving andhumanitarian efforts. The organization has received honors from the American Red Cross, Kiwanis, Menof Distinction, and has been named Carnegie Foundation nominees.In appreciation for their work during a time of extreme need, community members created a muralhonoring PWOP for the lives saved. PWOP was later selected as Grand Marshal for several parades,including Sierra Madre, the Native American Parade in Sacramento, and the Martin Luther King Jr.Parade in South Central Los Angeles, and was awarded a float in the Rose Parade, recognized as EatonFire heroes.Through partnerships with local organizations and suppliers, PWOP delivered thousands of pounds offood each week to fire victims following the disaster. The organization also repaired homes anddistributed personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, gasoline, and propane.PWOP was the only nonprofit authorized to provide food to residents who did not evacuate. During a30-day embargo beginning January 7, 2025, residents were cut off from gas, propane, water, andelectricity, and those who left their homes were not permitted to return. For many families, PWOPbecame a literal lifeline.“We had to do something because we knew we had to do what was necessary, not what was easy,” saidPeter Roybal, PWOP leader and local contractor.Fire victims later wrote the song Altadena Strong, created the community mural, and selected PWOP asGrand Marshal of their parade.Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/track/2kkDmXV2pXcGDjXgIpfWC6 PWOP is the only nonprofit with direct access to both the White House and the State Capitol,advocating personally with legislators on behalf of fire victims. These efforts helped shape rebuildingreforms reflected in Executive Order 14308, including builder self-certification under federal oversight,waived fees and permits, removal of pre-approval barriers, and expedited reviews without obstructionby local or state agencies.PWOP also advocated for oversight of the $3 billion Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, much of whichremains unspent despite more than $800 million raised in the name of fire victims.PWOP thanks its private, nonprofit, and government partners, and the Administration for standing withfire victims and advancing meaningful recovery and long-term community rebuilding.View PWOP PSA:About Pow Wow on Parade Pow Wow on Parade is a charitable, tax-exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of theInternal Revenue Code.Tax ID: 92-1923940Donate: https://www.powwowonparade.org/donate

PWOP PSA

