Fox Chapel Senior Max Melocchi Named 2025 Friday Night Rivals Berger and Green Scholar Athlete of the Year

Standout dual-sport athlete and AP Scholar awarded $5,000 scholarship for excellence on the field and in the classroom.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berger and Green is proud to congratulate Fox Chapel High School senior Max Melocchi, who has been named the 2025 Friday Night Rivals Berger and Green Scholar Athlete of the Year Max was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and will continue his academic and athletic career playing football at Carnegie Mellon University. In a special surprise ceremony at Fox Chapel High School, 22 The Point and Berger and Green, joined by Max's family and teammates, presented him with the award in recognition of his outstanding achievements.A standout dual-sport athlete, Max competes in both football and basketball. He is Fox Chapel's all-time leader in yards per catch and ranks second in program history in receiving yards, leaving a lasting impact on the football program.Max's success extends well beyond athletics. He holds a 4.3 GPA, is an AP Scholar with Distinction, and demonstrates a strong commitment to service through his volunteer work with Fox Family Cares and as a coach for Fox Chapel Little Foxes Youth Football.During the high school football season, participating schools nominate one senior scholar athlete who excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Berger and Green is honored to support this program and invest in students who represent leadership, dedication, and service."Supporting young leaders like Max is at the heart of what we do," said Amanda Bonnessen of Berger and Green. "We are committed to helping our community, and investing in our local youth is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back."Berger and Green congratulates Max Melocchi and all of this year's nominees on their remarkable accomplishments and remains committed to supporting local schools and communities throughout the Pittsburgh region.About Berger and GreenBerger and Green is a personal injury and Social Security Disability law firm that has served the Pittsburgh community for over 40 years. Beyond their legal practice, the firm is dedicated to supporting local youth and giving back to the community through initiatives like the Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athlete program.

