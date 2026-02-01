North Texas Property Management Announces New Content for Finding a Leasing Agent in Plano TX

North Texas Property Management is proud to announce new content helping property owners find a leasing agent.

When home rentals are part of a portfolio, most of the time the investor is not interested in becoming a landlord.” — Jason Marascio

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas Property Management, a local, professional property management firm based in Plano, Texas, and on the Internet at https://www.ntxpm.com/ , is proud to announce new content on finding a leasing agent and its relationship to a full-service property management firm. Property investors with single-family homes in the North Dallas suburbs may seek out a leasing agent. Often a "leasing agent" is the starting point, but rental property owners often find that a full-service property management service in Plano, Lucas, or Frisco can be better."When home rentals are part of a portfolio, most of the time the investor is not interested in becoming a landlord. They’d rather find a local property manager to handle those duties and sometimes they seek out a leasing agent,” said Jason Marascio, CEO of North Texas Property Management. He continued, "Whether you call us leasing agents, property managers, or residential property supervisors, we are here to make it efficient to own rental properties in Plano, Lucas, Frisco or other communities in North Texas.”Investors who own rental properties can review the updated document at https://www.ntxpm.com/leasing-agent/ . Property managers can handle the responsibilities of a leasing agent, including managing interviews and background checks for prospective renters, collecting rent, and handling home maintenance and repairs. A leasing agent may be known by other terms such as residential property supervisor, real estate steward, or property manager. North Texas Property Management provides leasing services for rental homes in North Texas; this is part of a comprehensive service offering from finding renters to managing day-to-day repairs to dealing with move-outs and even with evictions, if necessary ( https://www.ntxpm.com/eviction-service/ ). The reality is that a property owner may not know every service required; a professional property management service knows each intimately and can "see around corners."The firm’s main office is in Plano, Texas, and serves the entire Dallas suburbs including cities like Richardson https://www.ntxpm.com/richardson/ ). NTXPM’s leasing services fit into full-service property management. Investors can reach out to the firm for a free rental property evaluation at https://www.ntxpm.com/free-rental-property-evaluation/ . North Texas Property Managers support home rentals in cities such as Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Blue Ridge, and Allen, Texas.Managing the responsibilities of a home rental can become a struggle for a busy property investor. A common approach to solving the problem may be to hire a leasing agent. Teaming up with a local leasing agent in North Texas can deter the interruptions that tenants can cause. A savvy local leasing agent may be viewed as a team member by helping investors maintain a successful portfolio by professionally managing a rental property.ABOUT NORTH TEXAS PROPERTY MANAGEMENTNorth Texas Property Management Company is a top-rated property management company that services the needs of rental property owners in North Texas. The company's property managers handle residential rental properties in McKinney, Richardson, and Allen, Texas. NTXPM manages single-family homes in Frisco, Plano, Carrollton, Garland, and Princeton, Texas. The team supports the needs of both renters and landlords in the North Dallas suburbs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.