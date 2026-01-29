DOLL AMIR & ELEY PARTNERS NAMED TO INAUGURAL LEGAL 500 – CALIFORNIA ELITE LIST

Michael Amir Gregory Doll Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced that Co-Founders Michael Amir , Gregory Doll, and Hunter Eley are named to the inaugural The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite, a distinction recognizing top regional lawyers who deliver exceptional, market-leading work. The attorneys and the firm were honored in the Commercial Disputes category, reflecting Doll Amir’s excellence in managing complex, high-stakes litigation and resolving intricate commercial disputes for clients across industries.Michael Amir is a distinguished litigator with more than three decades of experience handling high-stakes, bet-the-company matters for leading clients across healthcare, banking, technology, education, and both national and mid-sized enterprises, as well as high-net-worth individuals. He has secured landmark victories, including obtaining a pivotal preliminary injunction on behalf of a company against a former executive accused of misappropriating corporate assets. Amir routinely serves as lead counsel in complex jury and bench trials, arbitration proceedings, and appellate matters, including cases before the California Supreme Court. Amir and Eley were named 2025 “Legal Visionaries” by Los Angeles Times.Gregory Doll is a highly regarded trial attorney with nearly three decades of experience handling complex, high-stakes intellectual property and business litigation. Renowned for his precision, strategic insight, and courtroom skill, he represents leading corporations, boutique firms, and top entertainment clients, including talent agencies, studios, and production companies. Doll’s expertise spans copyright, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge issues at the intersection of technology and entertainment. He manages large portfolios of business disputes and consumer claims, including high-stakes trials and class actions, and is a sought-after media commentator on prominent entertainment and technology cases. Doll has received repeated recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer since 2006 and an Honorary Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.Hunter Eley is a leading trial attorney who serves as lead counsel in class action and individual lawsuits nationwide, achieving successful outcomes at every level. He has argued cases of first impression before the Ninth Circuit and routinely appears in state and federal trial courts throughout the country on behalf of major financial institutions and corporations. Eley’s practice spans the full spectrum of the consumer lending industry and cross-border matters in the U.S. and Canada, including arbitrations before the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, and the Independent Film and Television Alliance. He was honored with Amir as a 2026 “Leading Litigator in America by Lawdragon.The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite evaluates lawyers through a rigorous process that includes client feedback, peer interviews, and review of significant matters demonstrating meaningful local impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.