Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Partners with DirectEmployers Association to Launch Career Site for Women Veterans

New partnership connects women veterans to verified, military-ready employers through a dedicated career site, expanding access to meaningful jobs nationwide.

.“Our partnership with DirectEmployers is about opening doors—creating direct pathways for women veterans to connect with trusted employers, explore meaningful careers, and thrive after service.”” — Ginger Miller President and CEO Women Veterans Interactive Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) has announced a new partnership with DirectEmployers Association to launch a dedicated career site for its constituents. This effort will provide women veterans in the WVIF community and programs with a seamless connection to verified job opportunities from employers nationwide committed to hiring those who have served.“At the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation, our mission is to ensure women veterans have access to the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive after military service,” said Ginger Miller, President and CEO of Women Veterans Interactive Foundation. “Our partnership with DirectEmployers is about more than launching a career site—it’s about opening doors. Together, we are creating a direct pathway for women veterans to connect with trusted employers, explore meaningful career opportunities, and take the next step in their professional journeys. This collaboration strengthens our Transition pillar and reinforces our commitment to long-term economic stability, wellness, and success for the women we serve.”The new job site, powered by DirectEmployers, delivers real-time access to a nationwide database of nearly 1.4 million current job openings exclusively found on corporate career websites. By embedding this technology within WVIF’s online ecosystem, the organization ensures that women veterans can search for meaningful employment opportunities aligned with their skills, experience, and career aspirations in a trusted environment of military-ready employers.“This partnership represents more than a tech integration. It’s a direct investment in the success of women who have served our nation,” said Shannon Offord, VP of Partnerships at DirectEmployers Association. “Through this collaboration, we’re bridging the gap between employers eager to hire veterans and the talented women transitioning from military service into civilian work life.”As more organizations recognize the unique value and leadership women veterans bring to the workplace, this collaboration reinforces the importance of targeted, data-driven tools that connect them to meaningful careers. Both WVI and DirectEmployers envision this initiative as a model for future partnerships that strengthen the veteran employment ecosystem through innovation and collaboration.For more information about Women Veterans Interactive Foundation and its programs, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://womenveteransinteractive.org . Employers interested in learning more about DirectEmployers and its robust job syndication solution can visit https://directemployers.org About Women Veterans Interactive FoundationGuided by its three pillars of impact—Wellness, Safety, and Transition—the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) connects, engages, and empowers women veterans with the tools and resources needed to achieve post-military success through financial assistance, workforce development resources, and community. WVIF is committed to expanding access to healthcare and education opportunities for women veterans and to cultivating a vibrant, nationwide network of peer support and shared solutions.About DirectEmployers AssociationDirectEmployers Association is a nonprofit HR trade organization and a recognized leader in OFCCP compliance solutions and online recruitment. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Association serves over 1,100 employer Members from the Fortune 2000. With a focus on helping U.S.-based employers navigate the complexities of federal contractor compliance, DirectEmployers also offers expertise in strategic partnerships and innovative technology, empowering its Members with the tools and support needed to succeed in an ever-evolving talent acquisition landscape.Media ContactsDirectEmployers Association, Jaime Costilow, VP of Marketing, jaime@directemployers.org, (317) 874-9093

