Former Brookline Doctor Convicted of Health Care Fraud and Tax Fraud

BOSTON – A former Brookline, Mass. physician was convicted following a 10-day jury trial in federal court in Boston of health care fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).  

