Illegal aliens sentenced for laundering over a million dollars in drug proceeds

Lucio Hernandez-Mora and Sandra Bejarano-Garcia, illegal aliens from Mexico, have been sentenced to federal prison for laundering over one million dollars in drug proceeds. Hernandez-Mora was also sentenced for possessing two firearms as an illegal alien.

