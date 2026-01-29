Submit Release
Illegal aliens sentenced for laundering over a million dollars in drug proceeds

Lucio Hernandez-Mora and Sandra Bejarano-Garcia, illegal aliens from Mexico, have been sentenced to federal prison for laundering over one million dollars in drug proceeds. Hernandez-Mora was also sentenced for possessing two firearms as an illegal alien.  

