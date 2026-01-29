Submit Release
Former Palatka Housing Authority Employee Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Federal Funds

Jacksonville, Florida – Thomas B. Hoffman (46, Florahome) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jordan E. Pratt to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison for theft of federal funds. The court also ordered Hoffman to forfeit $155,706, the proceeds of the offense, and pay restitution to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

