Brazilian National Living in Bridgeport Charged with Firearm Offense

JOAO VICTOR BORGES DE QUEIROZ, 33, a citizen of Brazil last residing in Bridgeport, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States.

